G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Best Software for Small-Business Owners | 2017 to help small businesses determine the best business technology in their market. The list showcases the software users have rated highly, based on customer satisfaction scores.

CRM All in One, Accounting, E-Commerce Platforms and HR Management Suites are the software categories that are most important for small business owners.

AllProWebTools, FreshBooks, BigCommerce, Miva Merchant and ADP Workforce Now topped the list in the small-business owners segment.

“Owning a small business isn’t easy; you have to be a jack of all trades, willing to jump in and take on a number of roles yourself,” says Michael Fauscette, chief research officer at G2 Crowd. “Being a business owner means you’ll have a hand in all aspects of running your company, from business operations to customer management to human resources and beyond. Fortunately, there is software that can help address the unique needs of a small business. Investing in the appropriate software can be the step that helps your business be more efficient and organized, automating processes and pushing the company to thrive and scale without adding significant resources.”

The list is based on reviews from Jan. 1, 2016, through December 31, 2016. The ranked products included in the ‘Best Software for Small-Business Owners | 2017’ list received a minimum of 10 reviews and five responses for each of the three satisfaction-related questions (ease of use, quality of support and meets requirements). Only products in the CRM All in One, Accounting, E-Commerce Platforms and HR Management Suites categories were eligible for inclusion in this list.

