FusionFire Steam Fireplace This is the first product in the hearth industry to successfully bridge the gap between gas and electric fireplaces

Modern Flames, a leading electric fireplace manufacturer has created new technology that will forever change the way home builders view fireplaces. The FusionFire™ Steam Fireplace uses a patented steam flame technology that has an unbelievable lifelike flame image. The FusionFire™ creates a new fireplace category that solves the inherent challenges of gas fireplaces without giving up the realism of a true fire. Home Builders struggling to find a fireplace solution with new green building codes and Net Zero Requirements should look no further than the FusionFire™ Steam Fireplace.

Modern Flames was founded in 2009 with the goal of developing the most realistic electric fireplace on the market. Seven years ago, the company developed an industry changing flame pattern that elevated the outlook of electric fireplaces in the industry and has been improving the flame and features ever since. Modern Flames full line of electric fireplace products has continued to gain momentum with home builders, architects and designers as the flame and design has become closer to gas.

After years of market research, Modern Flames started a 2 year development project to transform the standard of fireplaces being used today. With a strategic and exclusive licensing agreement with Technifex, a leader in the special effects industry, Modern Flames was able to advance proven technology and have it re-engineered into a product for common residential and commercial applications.

Modern Flames is proud to introduce the FusionFire™ Steam Fireplace, the next step in the company’s revolutionary line of innovative fireplace products. This is the first product in the hearth industry to successfully bridge the gap between gas and electric fireplaces by combining the natural, three dimensional flame appearance of a gas fireplace with the safety and ease of installation of an electric fireplace. This product was designed to handle the rigors of everyday use and consumes extremely small amounts of water while only requiring a standard 120V household circuit. Because it is safe to the touch and uses clean steam energy, no clearances or restrictions are required for installation. With these specifications, this product can be installed virtually anywhere inside the home and provides an economically low “in place” cost to the builder.

The FusionFire™ Steam Fireplace is loaded with incredible features including an internal computer that controls flame height, lighting intensity as well as a fully integrated user display for settings, status and user guidance. Other features include a built-in water filtration system, optional 5,000 BTU heater and customizable media options.

Interested parties please contact Modern Flames for pricing and availability. The FusionFire™ Steam Fireplace was displayed for the first time at the International Builder Show in Orlando January 10th, 2017 and was a finalist in the Best Indoor Living Product for 2017. The product will also be on display at the HPBExpo March 2nd – 4th and the HD Expo May 3rd – 5th. A 42” and 60” linear model is expected to be available for purchase 3rd quarter of 2017.