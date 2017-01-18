CallTower Announces Director of Wholesale

CallTower, an industry leading global unified communications (UC) and collaboration company is proud to announce that Brad Nichols has joined the team as Director of Wholesale. Brad will be instrumental in leading the continued growth and development of CallTower’s wholesale program.

Brad has held principal Telecommunication and Unified Communication roles for more than 10 years, overseeing aspects of sales and operations, from policy development and implementation, pricing, and wholesale education and enablement.

“I am thrilled to be joining an organization that invests so much in their employees and technology. The vision to voice enable and enhance the Microsoft Skype4B platform with value add features is what end users want,” says Nichols. “You have to set yourself apart from the competition and CallTower has set up their wholesale program for exponential growth. The wholesale program has a unique product set of voice enabled Skype for Business, Cisco Unified Communications, and several Contact Center platforms. Cisco still owns the majority of the market and with the world going hosted, we are positioned well against other platforms and UC competitors. CallTower’s Wholesale program is designed for technology resellers to build their brand, monthly recurring margins and overall customers base, without having to reinvent the wheel. This only happens with a well-designed partner program and that is what we have created.”

According to CallTower Vice President of Sales, Tom Sullivan, “Brad joining our team is evidence of CallTower’s growth in wholesale and demand for a mature Skype UC service offering from a trusted partner. His impeccable reputation and his motivation to get things done fits perfectly into our culture. We have a strong program in place today with exceptional business partners that will thrive under Brad’s direction and guidance.”

