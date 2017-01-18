Mobile Dev + Test and IoT Dev + Test will be April 24-28, 2017 in San Diego, CA We are excited to offer delegates two programs in one location. This two-in-one event will offer access to over sixty learning and networking sessions over six days.

TechWell Corporation, an industry leader in software improvement conferences and training, has announced the full program for its Mobile Dev + Test and Iot Dev + Test conferences to be held April 24–28, 2017 at the Westin San Diego Hotel in San Diego, CA.

“We are excited to offer delegates two programs in one location. This two-in-one event will offer access to over sixty learning and networking sessions over six days,” said Alison Wade, TechWell President Conferences, Training and Consulting.

Delegates can build a customized week of learning with a variety of topics available through pre-conference training classes, keynote presentations, tutorials, and concurrent sessions.

This year’s keynote titles include, A Screenless Future Is Closer Than You Think, A Coded Mind: From Ideas and Assumptions to Applications, Enterprise IoT: Solving the Challenges of the Smart City, and Rooting Your Devices to Test Outside the Box.

Topics covered during tutorials and sessions will include:



Android and iOS Development

Mobile and IoT Design

Enterprise IoT

Embedded Systems Development

Smart Home and Office Apps

and more

The Mobile Dev + Test and IoT Dev + Test conferences will also feature an Expo where delegates can network, watch live demonstrations from top industry solution providers, attend industry technical presentations, and more.

For more information, visit Mobile Dev + Test or IoT Dev + Test.

ABOUT TECHWELL CORPORATION:

TechWell—through its conferences, training, consulting, community websites, and online resources—helps people and organizations develop and deliver great software. For more information, visit http://www.techwell.com.