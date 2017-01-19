PointCentral, the recognized leader in keyless Smart Home Automation solutions for vacation rental and residential property management companies, today announced the hiring of Sean Miller as vice president of strategy, a new position. Mr. Miller will have overall responsibility for enhancing the corporate strategies that drive continued growth for the company’s Smart Home Automation systems.

“Sean is a great addition to our team,” said Greg Burge, president of PointCentral. “His skillset and years of strategic experience will be an invaluable asset for PointCentral.”

Mr. Miller comes to PointCentral from Belkin International, where he was global director of sales and business development for WeMo, Belkin’s smart home business unit. Prior to that, he held several positions with Generac, including director of corporate development and director of remote monitoring (Mobile Link).

About PointCentral

PointCentral, headquartered in Portland, Ore., with offices in Tysons, Va., designs, manufactures and markets Smart Home hardware and software products for the vacation rental management and residential property management markets. PointCentral solutions provide customers in these markets with the ability to monitor and control access and temperature across all the properties in their inventory – reducing risk, improving security, controlling assets, reducing energy costs and improving guest/tenant satisfaction. Visit PointCentral.com for more.