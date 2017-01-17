John is a living example of the values we hold in such high esteem here at Michelman, and is the embodiment of the phrase ‘Outstanding Technical Contributions.’

Mr. John B. Homoelle, outgoing Director of New Technology & Regulatory Affairs at Michelman, became the first recipient of the company’s Dr. John S. Michelman Award for Outstanding Technical Contributions. Mr. Homoelle was presented with the award at a retirement luncheon held in his honor on January 12, 2017.

According to Mr. Steve Shifman, President and CEO at Michelman, “It has been such an honor to work with John. On behalf of the entire Michelman organization, I’m thrilled to be able to present him this prestigious award, and offer him and his family a heartfelt thank you, and congratulations. John is a living example of the values we hold in such high esteem here at Michelman, and is the embodiment of the phrase ‘Outstanding Technical Contributions.’ Since his hiring on April 3, 1976, he has had a major hand in the success we have worked so hard for here at Michelman. John has been instrumental in the development of many of the products and solutions we offer today, initiated our current quality control systems, and led efforts to build our worldwide regulatory programs. He has run our laboratories and paved the way in our efforts to become known around the world as a true technology oriented organization.”

Dr. Rick Michelman, Executive Vice President, Chief Growth & Technology Officer at Michelman went on to add, “John is one of the most creative individuals I have had the honor of working with. He is a talented and focused scientist, and over the years has continually kept us on the cutting edge of technological developments. His curiosity and passion are contagious, and we thank him for the legacy he leaves behind.”

The Dr. John S. Michelman Award is named after the company founder’s son. “Dr. John”, as he is known to colleagues, along with his brother-in-law Mr. Phil Cohen, were largely responsible for building the foundation upon which Michelman would grow from a small specialty chemical company to the global force it is today. Dr. John spearheaded early technological developments at the growing company, while supporting and encouraging those around him to push the limits of technological possibilities.

Mr. Homoelle will now have more time to spend with family, including his wife Diane, his three children, and six grandchildren. He will hone his already impressive carpentry skills, and devote more time to the Roman Catholic Church where he was recently, and very proudly, ordained as a Deacon.

