Fajita Pete’s Announces Katy Mason Grand Opening

Fajita Pete's Opening our doors in Katy is extremely exciting for the team

The Houston-based Mexican restaurant welcomes its sixth location at 1590 S. Mason Road, with family-friendly festivities and free fajitas.

The festivities begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 29th, and last until 6 p.m. that evening. The event includes Fajita Pete’s famous fresh-off-the-grill fajitas, popcorn, cotton candy, and multiple bounce houses for kids and young adults. Hosting giveaways and prizes, KRBE 104.1 will also provide a live DJ.

“Opening our doors in Katy is extremely exciting for the team,” says Katy Mason’s franchisee, Evan Tierce. “As longtime customers of Fajita Pete's ourselves, our family viewed Katy as a perfect fit for the quality and delivery convenience Fajita Pete's provides, and we're thrilled to be able to introduce the community to the brand.”

The Katy Mason location is the sixth restaurant for the Houston-based chain. Currently there are locations in Bellaire, Richmond, Memorial, Tomball, and Dallas. With an emphasis on delivery, Fajita Pete’s online ordering is a fresh alternative to Chinese take-out and pizza delivery.

Months away from opening two more locations in Pearland and Sienna Plantation, founder Pedro “Pete” Mora is keeping a close eye on the development of each location. “My focus during this phase remains on consistency and quality of food. Our brand is evolving in terms of design and presentation but the focal point will always be great tasting, made-from-scratch food that keeps our guests coming back,” says Mora.

About Fajita Pete's

Fajita Pete's is a Houston-based Mexican restaurant that offers fresh, made-from-scratch fajitas and a variety of authentic dishes for delivery, pick-up, catering and dine-in. Founder Pete Mora opened his first restaurant in 2002 and soon received an overwhelming amount of catering request from local companies. Envisioning a better way to fill a growing niche, he decided to close his profitable 5,000 sq. ft. full-service restaurant to focus on a 1,000 sq. ft. catering and delivery model that soon became Fajita Pete's. For more information, visit http://fajitapetes.com.