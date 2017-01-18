Morae Legal Our clients will continue to benefit from Kevin’s innovative thinking and commitment to quality, both as a trusted advisor and as the leader of our market-leading Law Department Management Consulting segment.

Morae Legal Corporation, a full-service legal consulting and solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Kevin Blodgett to the position of President, Law Department Management Consulting. The company also introduced George Tziahanas as a Managing Director of the company’s Information and Discovery Management business. He will be based in Morae Legal’s ever-growing Chicago office.

Kevin Blodgett has been with Morae Legal since January 2016, when he came on board as a Managing Director based in the Houston office. In his new role, he will lead a team of experienced professionals that has been purpose-built to change the way legal services are delivered by utilizing the right processes, tools and people to create the best solution for each unique problem. He will continue to leverage his nearly 20 years’ experience as a practicing lawyer, including nearly 10 years as a General Counsel, in helping other General Counsel run their law departments more efficiently. Prior to joining Morae Legal, Blodgett served as General Counsel and Executive Vice President, Administration of Dynegy Inc. and, most recently, as Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Rockwater Energy Solutions.

“Kevin’s background gives him a unique perspective and a deep understanding of what it takes to lead a nimble, results-driven law department,” says Shahzad Bashir, Morae Legal’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our clients will continue to benefit from Kevin’s innovative thinking and commitment to quality, both as a trusted advisor and as the leader of our market-leading Law Department Management Consulting segment. I am also delighted to see our Information and Discovery Management business grow in Chicago with the addition of George Tziahanas.”

George Tziahanas brings over 15 years of executive experience in the legal and consulting environment to his new position. He most recently was a principal at TZ Advisory Services, where he utilized his expertise to provide consulting in the areas of compliance, eDiscovery and information analytics. Prior to that he served for over seven years as Vice President of Legal and Compliance Solutions for Hewlett-Packard. Tziahanas has a proven track record of managing large cloud-based technology solutions and implementing plans that significantly improve operational execution while lowering costs.

“I am excited to have George on board to help us execute on our mission of transforming the delivery of discovery services. Our focus is always on optimizing performance while reducing volume and cost,” says Jeff Seymour, President of Information and Discovery Management. “We have positioned ourselves as an industry game-changer with our cloud-based service bureau offering. I know that George will be a great addition to our dynamic and forward-thinking team as we grow this service and shape the future of the industry.”

