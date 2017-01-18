Virtual Staging LLC Awarded Best Of Houzz 2017

$70M Home Virtually Staged We're very honored to receive this award twice in a row and believe it's a reflection of our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our clients

Virtual Staging LLC has won "Best Of Customer Service" on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. The leader in home staging since 2005, Virtual Staging LLC was chosen by more than 40 million monthly users that comprise the Houzz community.

"We're very honored to receive this award for the second year in a row and believe the recognition is a reflection of our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our clients," says Virtual Staging LLC founder and home staging expert, Ilaria Barion. "As a result, we have built an impressive list of loyal real estate professionals throughout the years, many of them using our services for over 10 years," adds Barion.

Some of the firms most notable clients include Brown Harris Stevens, Halstead Property, The Corcoran Group, Stribling & Associates, Douglas Elliman, Compass, Town Residential, Sotheby's International Realty, Berkshire Hathaway, Keller Williams, Coldwell Banker, The Agency, Baird & Warner, Edina Realty as well as many other smaller firms and developers throughout the nation and overseas.

About Virtual Staging LLC

Founded in New York City in 2005, Virtual Staging LLC is the leader in virtual home staging with over $2.5 billion real estate virtually staged a year. The company offers a wide range of unique staging services for both empty and furnished homes such as virtual staging for empty rooms, virtual furniture replacement, virtual room enhancement, virtual landscaping as well as architectural rendering service and virtual commercial staging.

For more information, visit http://www.virtualstagingllc.com.