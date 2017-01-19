Attorney Travis Schumer Joins Berenji & Associates

We think Travis will make a great addition to the Berenji & Associates team. - Hossein Berenji

Travis A. Schumer joins Berenji & Associates as an associate attorney. Mr. Schumer earned his B.A. degree from the University of California - Davis. He then attended prestigious University of Southern California School of Law.

During his time at USC School of Law, Mr. Schumer became the Submissions Editor for the Southern California Review of Law and Social Justice. He also authored an article titled, “Abusing our LGBT Youth: The Criminalization of Sexual Orientation Change Efforts.” 24 S. Cal. Rev. L. & Soc. Just. 53 (2015).

Prior to joining Berenji & Associates, Mr. Schumer worked at the Department of Justice, Los Angeles Public Defender's Office, and Alliance for Children's Rights.

Mr. Schumer handles all family law matters including divorce, child custody, child support, spousal support, property division, and more.

For more information, please visit https://www.berenjifamilylaw.com.

Berenji & Associates

9107 Wilshire Blvd Suite 750

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 271-6290