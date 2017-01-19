Typhoon Data is Certified by the NCQA

NCQA Ongoing Monitoring

Typhoon Data, a healthcare data solution provider, announced today it has received certification from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality, for the following credentials verifications services;

License to Practice

DEA Registration

Medical Board Sanctions

Ongoing Monitoring

Medicaid/Medicare Sanctions

This credential verifies Typhoon Data’s use of industry best practices and demonstrates its commitment to quality improvement, increased performance measures, and better compliance data. Typhoon Data was built from the ground up applying knowledge gained from years of industry experience to provide the most effective and accurate solution available. Verification services designed to comply with NCQA credentialing standards demonstrates that Typhoon Data has the systems, process and personnel in place to thoroughly and accurately verify providers' credentials and help health plan clients meet their accreditation goals.

Recognizing the critical nature of the services they provide, Typhoon Data determined that obtaining certification was a key business strategy. Typhoon Data was built with the customer in mind, and offers integration or turnkey solutions, customization, exclusion data, and verification services. Typhoon Data has revolutionized the method for continuously monitoring compliance data. Typhoon Data is positioned to move the industry forward through innovation and by leveraging technology.

As a bootstrapped startup Typhoon Data has worked to establish sound policies and procedures, and to become an expert in credentialing and compliance. The management and operations teams have created systems that ensure complete, accurate, and timely data gathering and verification. Certification includes rigorous on-site evaluations conducted by a team of health care professionals and certified credentialing specialists. A national oversight committee of physicians analyzes the team’s finding and determines certification based on the CVO’s compliance with NCQA standards.

About Typhoon Data

Typhoon Data (http://www.typhoondata.com) is transforming the data industry through automation and partnerships. We make it possible to search for license, exclusion, and board action data in a more efficient and cost effective way. Because our processes are based in the future, we have the ability to offer better products than our competitors at a fraction of the price and in a standardized way that brings new meaning to Compliance Monitoring.

We efficiently handle monthly batching or quarterly reviews, we are constantly monitoring, making it possible for you to truly get the complete picture on your health care staff.

About the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Web site (http://www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices.