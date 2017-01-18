Popular ENGEL Backpack Coolers Undergo Major Upgrade for 2017 “Our backpack coolers, recently rated number one in ice retention by Boating Magazine’s Boating Lab, have proven themselves in the field for an extensive range of uses," said Paul Kabalin, CEO of ENGEL Coolers.

ENGEL, the leader in AC/DC fridges and freezers, high performance roto-molded coolers, vacuum insulated drinkware and outdoor adventure gear, has upgraded its popular soft-sided Backpack Cooler. With a heavier fabric shell, more color and camo options, and improved zippers, the enhanced soft-sided super-coolers are now the best choice for easy and effective transport of cold or hot food and drinks to any outdoor activity.

The basic design of the ENGEL Backpack Cooler, including a capacity that tops out at around 23-quarts, or more than 24 cans of liquid refreshment with room for ice or ENGEL Ice Paks, remains the same through the new enhanced design. The outer fabric has been upgraded to 600-denier rip-stop polyester (from 500D) for increased durability and has a DWR (Durable Water Repellent) coating and UV protection. The 2017 ENGEL Backpack Coolers are available in new color options, including Seafoam, as well as three exciting new PRYM1 Camo patterns (Multi-Purpose, PinkOut and Shoreline). In addition, Gray, Orange and Black Backpack Coolers will be available with the ever-popular Kenny Chesney “No Shoes Nation” through a partnership to protect ocean habitats and reefs.

“Our backpack coolers, recently rated number one in ice retention by Boating Magazine’s Boating Lab, have proven themselves in the field for an extensive range of uses, from treks into deer camp, to a family outing at a theme park, to a day at the beach,” said Paul Kabalin, CEO of ENGEL Coolers. “The new upgrades to our popular ENGEL Backpack Coolers make them tougher, more useful and better looking than ever before.”

Key to the superior performance of the ENGEL Backpack Cooler is its two-stage insulation. The ENGEL Backpack Cooler features one-inch thick high-density foam insulation, welded together inside the top, bottom and sides of the cooler. Adding to the cooling power of the insulation is a layer of foil between the outer fabric and the insulation. The foil layer reflects the sun’s long-wave heat radiation and at the same time, deflects cold back on the inside. Recent testing has shown that the ENGEL Backpack Cooler can keep food cold for up to 3.5 days.

Included in the new Backpack Cooler design for 2017 is a padded pocket within the front pocket, specially designed for carrying sunglasses or cell phones. Outer mesh and fabric side pockets create the perfect storage for large water bottles or anything else that needs to be added in at the last minute. Slip pockets on the front and back of the cooler hold unused straps, as well as a wide range of flat items like folded tablecloths, newspapers, as well as tablets and cell phones.

The ENGEL Backpack Cooler has four carry options, making it one of the most versatile cooler bags ever conceived. A rear carry handle is available to grab the cooler and longer tote straps make it easy to carry by hand or over the shoulder. Padded air-mesh straps on the back allow the cooler to be comfortably carried as a backpack; there’s even a clip-on strap with a shoulder pad for over the shoulder carry. Each of the strap webbings is 1-inch or 1-1/2-inch nylon and all seams are reinforced at the attachment point. When not in use, straps can be hidden away in handy slip pockets so they won’t get in the way.

Dedicated outdoor adventurers will be thrilled to hear about the ENGEL camo coolers, which are available in three PRYM1 patterns. PRYM1 camo uses the colors and textures of nature with the organic patterns of wildlife to create camo patterns with the effectiveness of a predator. This year, Engel offers their premier Backpack Coolers in MP (Multi-Purpose) – PRYM1’s most versatile hybrid pattern; Pink Out – a bold choice offering a chance to stand out; and Shoreline – a pattern specifically designed to conceal fisherman along the shore.

All new ENGEL Backpack Coolers will be available in January 2017. Suggested retail prices are $134.99 for Seafoam, $149.99 for PRYM1 camo patterns and $179.99 for No Shoes Nation Backpack Coolers. Visit ENGEL Coolers at the NSSF Shot Show is Las Vegas, Nevada from January 17 – 20, 2017 in booth #2340 and the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania from February 4 – 12, 2017 in booth #2207. For more information on ENGEL Backpack Coolers and other ENGELl products, please visit http://www.engelcoolers.com or check out ENGEL’s online catalogs at http://bit.ly/Engel2017Hunting and http://bit.ly/Engel2017Fishing. .

About ENGEL Coolers:

ENGEL Coolers has designed a line of heavy duty coolers that are built for more than just keeping things cold. Rugged, durable, high-performance marine coolers, vacuum insulated drinkware and AC/DC overland fridge freezers are just some of the products that we have become known for. If your outdoor adventure or recreation require a heavy duty cooler solution, look no further. When the heat cranks up, ENGEL is here to cool things down. Adventurers, fisherman, hunters, and campers the world over rely on ENGEL high performance, heavy duty coolers. For more information, please visit http://www.engelcoolers.com.