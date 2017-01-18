SLCC’s Grand Theatre Venue for 2017 Sundance Film Festival

Entrance to Sundance Film Festival venue at SLCC's Grand Theatre.

The 2017 Sundance Film Festival will screen 18 films at Salt Lake Community College’s Grand Theatre, Jan. 20-29, during the opening and closing weekends. This is the third year the Grand will host moviegoers from around the world during the annual festival.

The schedule of movies at the Grand kicks off Jan. 20 with the Spotlight film Colossal. The final film at the Grand Jan. 29 is Legion Brothers, one of the Sundance Doc Premieres. For more information on tickets, visit http://www.sundance.org. The Grand Theatre is located at SLCC’s South City Campus, 1575 South State Street in Salt Lake City.

The Grand Theatre is a 1,100-seat venue that dates back to the 1930s when it was part of South High School, which SLCC purchased in 1989, a year after the school closed. The theatre began offering productions that year and has since with great care and expense retained its Depression-era charm and attraction while also incorporating the latest technology. Every season the Grand is host to award-winning theatre and dance productions and concerts that attract arts enthusiasts from all along the Wasatch Front. Students and faculty in the arts at SLCC’s South City Campus now enjoy and, as a result, excel from having access to the Grand’s nostalgic look and feel and the state-of-the-industry Center for Arts and Media all in one place.