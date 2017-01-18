JacksonWink Fight Night 1 Announced at Isleta Resort & Casino

JacksonWink Fight Night 1

Isleta Resort & Casino in association with Fresquez Productions Inc. proudly welcomes Albuquerque’s own flyweight MMA star Joby Sanchez to the ring, taking on Texas native Jesus Urbina. #JacksonwinkFightNight

In what is sure to be a landmark moment for MMA fans, New Mexicans, and Texans alike, tickets for JacksonWink Fight Night 1 can be purchased online. The event happens Friday February 25, 2017, starting at 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at just $30.00.

25-year-old Joby Sanchez checks in at 5’6, 125 pounds, sporting a record of 8 wins and 4 losses. His competitor, 27-year-old Jesus Urbina, checks in at 125 pounds and 5’3 tall, with a record of 8 wins and 4 losses.

Please find the attached Fight Card for additional details on JacksonWink Fight Night 1. Members of the media may contact Isleta Resort & Casino Public Relations Manager Kayla Anderson at (505) 382-2060.

###