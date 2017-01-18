JacksonWink Fight Night 1 Announced at Isleta Resort & Casino

Isleta Resort & Casino in association with Fresquez Productions Inc. proudly welcomes Albuquerque’s own flyweight MMA star Joby Sanchez to the ring, taking on Texas native Jesus Urbina. The duo pairs off February 25, 2017 as part of a Fight Series announced January 17, 2017, titled JacksonWink Fight Night 1.

In what is sure to be a landmark moment for MMA fans, New Mexicans, and Texans alike, tickets for JacksonWink Fight Night 1 can be purchased online. The event happens Friday February 25, 2017, starting at 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at just $30.00.

25-year-old Joby Sanchez checks in at 5’6, 125 pounds, sporting a record of 8 wins and 4 losses. His competitor, 27-year-old Jesus Urbina, checks in at 125 pounds and 5’3 tall, with a record of 8 wins and 4 losses.

Please find the attached Fight Card for additional details on JacksonWink Fight Night 1. Members of the media may contact Isleta Resort & Casino Public Relations Manager Kayla Anderson at (505) 382-2060.

