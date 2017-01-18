Donald Farmer Joins Yosemite Analytics Advisory Board

Donald Farmer Too often the Business Intelligence industry focuses on the largest enterprise deals as a measure of the maturity or the significance of the market. But today every business needs analytics to compete.

Well-known BI industry veteran Donald Farmer has joined the Yosemite Analytics Advisory Board. (http://www.yosemiteanalytics.com)

Donald Farmer is an internationally respected innovator and thinker in the areas of analytics and data management. Most recently, Donald worked at Qlik Technologies, first as Vice President of Product Management, then as Vice President of Innovation and Design. Prior to his time at Qlik, Donald spent almost 10 years at Microsoft leading teams designing and developing cutting-edge Business Intelligence products.

Farmer said, “Too often the Business Intelligence industry focuses on the largest enterprise deals as a measure of the maturity or the significance of the market. But today every business needs analytics to compete in a market where even small and medium enterprises face national or global competition. Yosemite is putting together a unique set of offerings to address the needs of these SMEs and I am looking forward to advising them on the technical possibilities and the market dynamics in this important space.”

“We are very pleased to be working with Donald, who is a well-known and highly respected visionary and communicator,” said Bob Abernethy, President of Yosemite Analytics. “Donald’s background and experience with market-leading vendors puts him in a unique position to help guide Yosemite Analytics as we go to market with our specially-designed Cloud BI solution for SMEs – which we define as any organization with annual revenue up to $250 million.”

“We believe there is a large unmet need for Business Intelligence & Analytics in the SME market. Donald shares our vision and our passion for helping SMEs achieve better business results through the use of advanced, cloud-based BI and Analytics.”

