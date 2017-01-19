“For years, we’ve known that the National Lacrosse Classic was a pivotal stepping stone for top-tier athletes interested in playing lacrosse on a college or university level.”

For the past decade, the Brine National Lacrosse Classic has brought the nation’s top youth and high school lacrosse players together for three days of high-level competition in front of NCAA collegiate lacrosse coaches from every division.

This prestigious tournament features more than 1,000 premier players from across the country selected based on skills and sportsmanship demonstrated in regional tryouts. As a gateway to the NCAA, thousands of these “best in class” tournament participants have gone on to enjoy equal success on the collegiate level.

Their athletic prowess was evinced in 2016 season statistics compiled by LEGACY Global Sports – host of the National Lacrosse Classic, along with the National Prospect Invite, National Lacrosse Academy, and National Collegiate Prep Review. Of the 1,140 Brine All-Americans that played lacrosse at the collegiate level in 2016, 409 participated in the NCAA tournament on the top teams. In addition, 144 were All-Conference Selections, 15 were Division I All-Americans, 14 were named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List and 16 were selected as Conference Players of the Year.

“For years, we’ve known that the National Lacrosse Classic was a pivotal stepping stone for top-tier athletes interested in playing lacrosse on a college or university level,” said Joel Franklin, Director of Lacrosse Division for LEGACY Global Sports.

“But it wasn’t until we took the time to quantify how these young men and women actually fared in NCAA lacrosse play that we realized just how key a role our annual tournament played in their success.”

