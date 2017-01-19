AgFunder Announces AgTech Innovation Award Winners for 2016

Startup activity in agriculture technology has grown dramatically over the past few years. To ensure the innovators driving the industry forward get the recognition and encouragement they deserve, we launched our first annual AgFunder Innovation Awards.

We’re excited to announce the winners of the 2016 AgFunder Innovation Awards in five categories:

1. The 5 Most Innovative U.S. Pre-Series A Startups:

Biome Makers (San Francisco, CA)

IntelinAir (San Jose, CA)

n.io (Broomfield, CO)

Abundant Robotics (Hayward, CA)

Produce Pay (Los Angeles, CA)

2. The 5 Most Innovative U.S. Startups at Series A and Beyond:

AgBiome (Raleigh, NC)

Benson Hill Biosystems (Durham, NC)

Blue River Technologies (Sunnyvale, CA)

Descartes Labs (Los Alamos, NM)

Farmers Business Network (San Carlos, CA)

3. The 5 Most Innovative International Pre-Series A Startups:

AgriWebb (Windsor, Australia)

Connecterra (Amsterdam, Holland)

SunCulture (Nairobi, Kenya)

Taranis (Tel Aviv, Israel)

The Yield (Sydney, Australia)

4. The 5 Most Innovative International Startups at Series A and Beyond:

Engender Technologies (Auckland, New Zealand)

Farmers Edge (Winnipeg, Canada)

Gamaya (Lausanne, Switzerland)

Prospera Technologies (Tel Aviv, Israel)

Ynsect (Évry, France)

5. The 3 Highest Ranked Agritech Accelerator Programs:

IndieBio, (San Francisco, CA and Cork, Ireland)

The Yield Lab (St Louis, MO and Galway, Ireland)

Village Capital (Louisville, KY)

The AgFunder Innovation Awards are peer selected awards based on nominations from our industry network of over 25,000 members and subscribers spanning over 150 countries.

“It’s time we recognize some of the leaders in the agri tech industry,” said Michael Dean, Cofounder & Chief Investment Officer at AgFunder. “Startups are pushing the industry forward and filling the gaps where traditional ag players have been slower to innovate.”

For more information about the awards and the recipients, visit https://agfundernews.com/agfunder-releases-winners-inaugural-agfunder-innovation-awards.html

