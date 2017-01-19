I believe I have found now, in Akvis, the right tools to our needs. Powerful software that is very focused and specific to each problem. Fine menus that are easy to understand and easy to use. Walter Hoenen

Four AKVIS image enhancement programs have been updated!

AKVIS announces the release of AKVIS Enhancer 15.5, AKVIS Noise Buster 10.1, AKVIS Refocus 6.5, and AKVIS HDRFactory 5.5. Each program has its unique algorithm to help users optimize photos without having to spend hours of their precious time! The programs let automatically adjusting contrast and brightness, reducing noise, and boosting details, regardless of shooting conditions.

The new versions offer a redesigned interface with support for Ultra HD resolution, provide full compatibility with Photoshop CC 2017, new tools and options, and some other improvements.

AKVIS Enhancer is image enhancement software for revealing details on a picture, increasing contrast and brightness, and adjusting tones. AKVIS Noise Buster is powerful noise suppression software. AKVIS Refocus improves sharpness of out of focus images and adds different blur effects to photos. AKVIS HDRFactory is a real workshop for creating amazing HDR images and performing photo correction.

Download free trial versions and try all the features during the free 10-day evaluation period!

The programs run on Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10; and Mac OS X 10.7-10.12. All of them are available as Photoshop compatible plug-ins and as standalone applications.

The upgrade is free for recent buyers of these three programs as well for those who bought 1 Year of Updates during the last 12 months. Users whose licenses are older and are not valid for the latest versions can update each program for $14.95 or update all of the products at once for only $39.95.

These programs can be bought separately or bundled with 40% discount.

AKVIS (http://akvis.com) specializes in development of image and video processing software. The company was founded in 2004 by IT professionals having considerable experience in programming and software development. Since then the company has released a number of successful programs for Windows and Mac.