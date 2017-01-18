Catalent Pharma Solutions, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, today announced that Mr. Michael Merges, Director of Strategic Growth, Catalent Biologics Analytical Services, will be presenting at the upcoming WCBP Conference, to be held at the Mayflower Hotel, Washington DC, on Jan. 24 – 26, 2017.

Mr. Merges’ presentation, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 1:30 p.m., is entitled “Benefits to Strategic Outsourcing,” and will discuss the underlying nature of growth in the biologics development market, which has led to bioassays being the most outsourced service by biomanufacturers, and the service expected to witness the highest future demand. The presentation will outline the principles, options and drivers for parties to create outsourcing partnerships, as well as demonstrating how such strategies can be effective through a case study.

Mr. Merges joined Catalent in 2011 as Director of Catalent Biologics Analytical Services, focusing on the transfer, development, validation, and performance of bioassays, immunoassays, microbiological assays, and viral clearance assays. Prior to that, he was Associate Director of Bioservices for Lonza Biologics, and has also held positions at the University of Maryland’s Institute of Human Virology, the National Cancer Institute and Johns Hopkins University, where he conducted viral immunology research. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in microbiology from the Pennsylvania State University, and his master’s degree in microbiology/virology from Hood College.

For more information on the Conference, visit: http://www.casss.org/page/WCBP1700 and to arrange a meeting with Mr. Merges at the event, contact Richard Kerns at NEPR - richard(at)nepr.eu.

