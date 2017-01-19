Dr. Mark Leondires, Dr. Spencer Richlin, Dr. Joshua M. Hurwitz, Dr. Cynthia Murdock and Dr. Shaun Williams are all "Top Doctors" “Knowing that all five doctors are Top Doctors gives our patients additional confidence that our entire team is working together to help our patients become parents and provide the best possible care,” says Dr. Leondires, Medical Director at RMACT.

For the second consecutive year, all five board certified Reproductive Endocrinologists at Reproductive Medicine Associates of Connecticut (RMACT) have earned “Top Doctor” awards. Dr. Mark Leondires, Dr. Spencer Richlin, Dr. Joshua M. Hurwitz, Dr. Cynthia Murdock and Dr. Shaun Williams have each been chosen by their peers for the 2017 list based on their exceptional patient care and stand-out results. The complete list of Top Doctors of Fairfield County is published by Moffly Media in the January/February issues of Fairfield Living, Greenwich, New Canaan-Darien, Westport and Stamford magazines.

Moffly Media’s list is compiled by the renowned healthcare research firm Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., which conducts a rigorous, peer-reviewed assessment of local doctors. Each of RMACT’s doctors have been chosen as a Top Doctor individually several times previously, and this is the second consecutive year the entire RMACT team of physicians has been honored.

“Knowing that all five doctors are Top Doctors gives our patients additional confidence that our entire team is working together to help our patients become parents and provide the best possible care,” says Dr. Leondires, Medical Director at RMACT. “This award is the latest example of how we are the leading fertility practice in Connecticut.”

Unlike most fertility practices, RMACT approaches fertility care by treating the whole patient. Before embarking on medically advanced assisted reproductive technologies (ART) such as genetic screening and in vitro fertilization (IVF), the RMACT team encourages patients to improve their overall health. Factors such as body mass index (BMI), blood sugar levels and stress or anxiety can affect hormone production and reproductive health. RMACT offers a robust nutrition program, support groups, acupuncture, Fertile Yoga, emotional support, complimentary classes and counseling – for individuals and couples – through its Integrated Fertility and Wellness Program.

About Reproductive Medicine Associates of Connecticut (RMACT)

RMACT specializes in the treatment of infertility, including assisted reproductive technologies (ART) such as intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in-vitro fertilization (IVF). RMACT, Fairfield County’s largest fertility clinic and egg donation center, is one of 11 leading In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) centers nationwide chosen by In Vitro Sciences to participate in its Centers of Excellence program. RMACT has offices in Norwalk, Danbury, Stamford and Trumbull, and an affiliate New York fertility clinics serving Putnam and Dutchess counties. RMACT also offers infertility treatment financing and support services, such as nutrition counseling, psychological counseling, acupuncture and Fertile Yoga, through RMACT’s Integrated Fertility and Wellness Center.

The RMACT team includes lead physicians Drs. Mark P. Leondires, Spencer S. Richlin and Joshua M. Hurwitz, as well as fertility specialists Drs. Cynthia M. Murdock and Shaun C. Williams. All five physicians are Board-Certified Reproductive Endocrinologists and are members of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART) and the Fairfield County and Connecticut Medical Societies. Each has received numerous awards, and all five are Castle Connolly "Top Doctors." RMACT’s IVF laboratory is accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP), and CLIA; other accreditations include the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) and the American Institute for Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM). For more information, visit http://www.RMACT.com or find us on Facebook.

# # #