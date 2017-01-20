Michael and Betsy Brauser celebrated 5 years of Betsy’s participation in a clinical trial at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. For Betsy, the clinical trial has been life-saving as she has been on the trial for more than six years, and her cancer has not worsened.

Betsy Brauser was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2009. She underwent standard chemotherapy but a year later went to Dana-Farber when new tumors were found in her pelvic area. A biopsy confirmed the cancer had returned in an inoperable form. Betsy and her husband, Michael, were given two options: a standard chemotherapy repeat, or enroll in a new clinical trial comparing the drugs cediranib and olaparib (both in pill form), versus olaparib alone. For the Brausers, it was an easy choice. The clinical trial offered them the best opportunity to look toward the future.

The clinical trial’s leaders felt confident about its potential based on the two drugs involved. Cediranib is an angiogenesis inhibitor that prevents tumors from forming new blood vessels that help them grow and spread. Olaparib is part of a class of agents known as PARP inhibitors that was then starting to show promise in tumors that had trouble repairing damaged DNA.

QUOTE: “The combination of olaparib and cediranib has shown significant promise in the fight against ovarian cancer, It has been wonderful and very encouraging to see first-hand women like Betsy directly benefiting from this combination and our research here at Dana-Farber,” said Ursula Matulonis, MD, senior author of the trial and interim director of the Susan F. Smith Center.”

The study has since been expanded to many more women with recurrent ovarian cancer as a phase 2 trial, the report of which was ranked as the most influential publication of 2014 in breast, gynecologic, and obstetric disorders by the Columbia Hospital for Women Research Foundation.

QUOTE: “The results of these trials have suggested that oral combinations could be a vital part of how to combat ovarian cancer. We have now opened two large NCI-sponsored trials that will examine how the combination of cediranib and olaparib compares to standard chemotherapy as a treatment for the disease, said Dr. Joyce Liu, director of clinical research for Gynecologic Oncology at the Susan F. Smith Center. “



Michael and Betsy Brauser donate generously to a number of cancer research organizations. They have contributed $150,000 to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and the Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

About The Dana Farber Cancer Institute

For nearly 70 years, The Dana Farber Cancer Institute led the world by making life-changing breakthroughs in cancer research and patient care. Each year, patients cross the globe to receive the most advanced care available, including over 700 innovative clinical trials. Their sole mission is to defeat cancer. Dana Farber’s donors and supporter generosity sustains the daily life of the Institute, allows physicians and caregivers to provide patients and families with the most advanced cancer therapies and support available, and encourages scientists to explore new ideas and discoveries. Donations to Dana Farber provides vital support paving the way for scientific discovery and compassionate care.

About Mr. Michael H. Brauser

Mr. Michael H. Brauser has been the Executive Chairman for Cogint, Inc. formerly IDI, Inc. since June 2015. From 1999 to 2002, he served as president and Chief Executive Officer of Naviant, Inc. (eDirect, Inc.) an internet marketing company. He also was a Founder of Seisint, Inc. (eData.com, Inc.). Mr. Brauser served as co-chairman of the Board of Directors of InterCLICK (now a part of Yahoo, Inc.) from August 2007 to December 2011. Mr. Brauser also served as co-chairman or the Board of Directors of ChromaDex, Inc., an innovative natural products company, from October 2011 to February 2015. Beyond his professional life, Michael Brauser supports his community by contributing to charitable organizations, nonprofits, and community groups. Mr. Brauser cofounded the Betsy and Michael Brauser Charitable Family Foundation, Inc., a charitable foundation that donates funds to a variety of causes.

