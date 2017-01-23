National Fleet Company Appoints First Non-Family President

I’m excited to join a team and partner with owners who are committed to their clients, employees and community.

Mike Albert Fleet Solutions (http://www.mikealbert.com), a national leader in fleet management solutions, announced today that Jeffrey Hart has been named President of the company. Most recently CEO of OneCommand, a marketing and loyalty solution company serving the automotive industry, Jeff Hart will be working with Mike Albert Fleet Solutions to align the organization around their full suite of products and services, with the goal of making fleet management easy for their clients.

Mike Albert Fleet Solution’s current CEO, Bob Betagole also announced today the appointment of his daughter, Marty Betagole as the new Chief Executive Officer. Marty began her career at Mike Albert in 1977 and has served as President since 2000. During her tenure as President, Mike Albert developed a comprehensive suite of fleet management solutions that serve clients in all 50 states.

Over the last 60 years, the Betagole family has owned, operated and grown the company to be a well-respected leader in the national fleet management industry. The Betagole family recognizes future growth opportunities through both organic and acquisition strategies. While their intention is to retain ownership and oversight of the company, the Betagole family realizes bringing in a well-qualified professional with outside perspective is the best way to accelerate growth.

“Mike Albert has a great history and its value proposition and reputation in the market are strong. I see a tremendous opportunity to drive this business forward and I am excited about our future. I’m excited to join a team and partner with owners who are committed to their clients, employees and community,” said Jeff Hart.

Jeff Hart brings a wealth of technology, utility, telecom, automotive, software development and business process experience to Mike Albert Fleet Solutions. A fifteen-year veteran of Reynolds and Reynolds, Hart served there in a variety of management roles, including leading numerous e-commerce and product development initiatives. Jeff then spent eight years, as President, and as CEO of Cadence Network, Inc., a web-based utility, telecom and lease expense management firm. While at Cadence Network, Inc. he led the company into profitability, sustained 30% year-over-year growth, and supported an acquisition by Advantage IQ. At Advantage IQ, Jeff served as COO where he led both the successful integration of Cadence into the organization, and the redesign of its sales and operational areas. In 2009, Jeff Hart was hired as the President of OneCommand, named CEO in 2011, and led the company to a market leadership position; delivering automated marketing and loyalty solutions to the automotive industry.

Hart stated, “I am very pleased to join Mike Albert in its mission to help commercial clients make the management of their fleet easy through fleet planning, acquisition, maintenance and disposal solutions.”