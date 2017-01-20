Highland Ophthalmology Associates (http://www.highlandophthalmology.com), a leading eye specialty center in the Hudson Valley of New York, announced today that it is now providing a new FDA-approved procedure, Avedro Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking, to patients who suffer from Keratoconus.

Keratoconus, often referred to as “KC”, is an eye condition in which the cornea weakens and thins over time, causing the development of a cone-like bulge and optical irregularity of the cornea. Though a rare condition, keratoconus typically first appears in individuals who are in their late teens or early twenties. It can result in significant visual loss and, in severe cases, may require corneal transplant surgery to help restore vision.

As corneal specialists who have been involved in the care of many Keratoconus patients over the years, Dr. Mary Davidian and Dr. Julia Mathew of Highland Ophthalmology Associates are excited to be able to make use of this new technology. For patients, it offers the hope of possibly being able to avoid major corneal transplant surgery and maintain good visual acuity through implementation of this 1 hour, out-patient procedure.

The corneal collagen cross-linking procedure stiffens corneas that have been weakened and, in many cases, helps halt progression of the Keratoconus disease process, allowing good vision to be maintained. The procedure involves applying numbing drops to the eye and then gently removing the surface layer of the cornea. Next, Photrexa® Viscous drops are applied to the eye over a 30-minute period. The cornea is then exposed to UV light with the use of the Avedro KXL® System for 30 minutes, while additional Photrexa® Viscous drops are applied. The patient returns home with a bandage contact lens in place to help with discomfort and is monitored by their Highland Ophthalmology eye surgeon over the next few weeks.

Currently, the Avedro KXL® System with the Photrexa® Viscous drops is the first and only FDA-approved corneal collagen cross-linking treatment available in the United States. As corneal specialists, the doctors at Highland Ophthalmology are fully certified to offer this latest treatment to Keratoconus patients.

For more information about corneal collagen cross-linking and Keratoconus, contact Highland Ophthalmology Associates by calling 845-562-0138 or visit http://www.highlandophthalmology.com.

About Highland Ophthalmology Associates, LLC

Highland Ophthalmology Associates has been providing specialty eye care services in Orange County, NY and the Greater Hudson Valley area since 1997. As a highly established eye care center, the primary goal of Highland Ophthalmology Associates is to provide patients with personalized eye care, including the latest technology in Cataract, Cornea, Dry Eye and Glaucoma treatment. We have assembled a team of some of the country’s finest ophthalmologists and optometrists, making Hudson Valley a destination for people who want the best in eye health and vision correction.

The medical team of experienced, highly respected and devoted specialists is comprised of Dr. Mary Davidian, Dr. Thien (Tim) Huynh, Dr. Julia Mathew, Dr. Michael Stagner and Dr. Sharon Powell. The medical doctors of Highland Ophthalmology Associates are affiliated with leading medical and academic centers in the Hudson Valley and Greater NY Metropolitan Area, including the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, Westchester Medical Center, Central New York Eye Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center. For more information please visit http://www.highlandophthalmology.com.