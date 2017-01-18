(PRWEB) January 18, 2017 -- Global public health organization NSF International has certified the first drinking water pitcher to reduce arsenic V (pentavalent arsenic) to NSF/ANSI 53: Drinking Water Treatment Units – Health Effects, an American National Standard for drinking water treatment units. This certification verifies that MicroCeramics’ NanoNose Pitcher Filter System filters the water to reduce arsenic to at or below the health advisory levels set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) of 10 parts per billion (ppb). NSF International also certified the Midea-NanoNose filtration cartridge, which houses the NanoNose filtration technology for pour-through water filters, to NSF/ANSI 53.

Most arsenic enters the drinking water supply either from natural deposits in the earth or from industrial and agricultural pollution. According to the WHO, more than 200 million people worldwide might be chronically exposed to arsenic in drinking water. Long-term exposure can lead to chronic arsenic poisoning and to certain cancers. The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) has been ranking arsenic in first place on its toxic substance priority list for more than 16 years.*

“Arsenic in drinking water threatens public health worldwide,” said Liangjie Dong, CEO of San Jose-based Mesofilter Inc. and NanoNose inventor. “The technology was researched, developed and refined over a period of 12 years at the University of Hawaii with the collaboration of China Medical University in Shenyang, China. We are so pleased to be able to offer the NanoNose Pitcher Filter System certified by NSF International. We will continue to innovate next-generation water filtration technology and products in our Silicon Valley headquarters.”

Certification to NSF/ANSI 53: Drinking Water Treatment Units – Health Effects means that the product reduces pentavalent arsenic (or arsenic V) in drinking water to at or below 10 ppb and has been tested to ensure the safety of materials which come in contact with drinking water. Certification also includes annual facility audits of the manufacturing facility to ensure the products continue to meet the standard.

“NSF International continues to protect and improve public health by certifying products worldwide that help improve the quality of drinking water,” said Clif McLellan, Vice President of Water Systems at NSF International. “NSF’s certification of the NanoNose Pitcher Filter System and Midea-NanoNose filtration cartridge to the NSF/ANSI 53 means consumers now have a verified solution to reduce pentavalent arsenic (or arsenic V) in their drinking water to 10 ppb which is set by the EPA and WHO.”

NSF International offers a listing of all certified products including the NanoNose Pitcher Filter System.

For more information on NSF International’s global filtration programs, contact Tina Yerkes, Director, General Manager, Water Systems at tyerkes(at)nsf(dot)org or call +1-734-418-6596.

NSF International is a global independent organization that writes standards, and tests and certifies products for the water, food, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment (nsf.org). Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. Operating in more than 165 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

NSF International led the development of the American National Standards for all materials and products that treat or come in contact with drinking water. In 1990, the U.S. EPA replaced its own drinking water product advisory program with these NSF standards. Today, most major plumbing codes require certification to NSF standards for pipes and plumbing components in commercial and residential buildings.

MicroCeramics LTD, headquartered in Nanopolis, Suzhou, China, manufactures the first-generation MicroNose and second-generation NanoNose products for solving arsenic and heavy metal filtration challenges in water. The third-generation technology, MesoNose, will be manufactured in San Jose, California.

