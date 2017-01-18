Unanet's new office in Loudoun County! We’re proud of our Loudoun roots, and are excited to continue our strong relationship with the county. We are committed to keeping all of our software development right here in the United States, specifically Loudoun County.

The $7.3 million expansion was designed with the help of well-known local firm, FORM Architects and was designed to be a creative community environment.

Unanet’s growth in recent years has accelerated due to the rapid market adoption of its Project ERP solution for professional services firms, particularly government contractors. Since the release of the Unanet financials software offering in July 2015, more than 220 organizations have adopted the system to help reduce overhead, deliver real-time insight on projects, and accelerate financial processes such as invoicing and month-end close.

Unanet was founded in 1998 by CEO Fran Craig, and has been headquartered in Loudoun since 2003. Unanet considered several possible new locations for the headquarters, but decided in the end that Loudoun was home. Partnering with the Loudoun County Department of Economic Development, the new office space was quickly sourced, and they have helped considerably along the way.

“We’re proud of our Loudoun roots, and are excited to continue our strong relationship with the county,” Craig said. Since Unanet opened its doors, they have had a focus on bringing technology careers to the community. “We are committed to keeping all of our software development right here in the United States, specifically Loudoun County,” said Craig.

The new headquarters brings together the latest in technology and design and will allow for a tighter community of collaboration and teamwork for the coming years.

In addition to expanding its Headquarters, Unanet has extensive plans for expanding its workforce as well. To join one of the Washington Post’s 2016 Top Workplace winners, visit our careers page.

Unanet’s new headquarters faces Route 28 and is located at; 22970 Indian Creek Drive, Suite 200, Sterling (Dulles), Virginia, 20166

About Unanet:

Unanet is a leading provider of Cloud and On-Premise software for project-based organizations. Unanet delivers a purpose-built Project ERP solution with skills management, resource planning, budgeting & forecasting, time & expense reporting, billing & revenue recognition, project management analytics and dashboards, and integrated financials with AR, AP, GL and cost pool calculations. Over 1,000 organizations trust Unanet to maximize staff utilization, reduce administrative costs by 90%, improve invoicing by 10X, and support forward decision-making for improved operations.