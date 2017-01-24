Executive search and recruitment solutions firm TalentRISE has been retained to recruit a Data Analytics practice leader for operations strategy consulting firm AArete. The Managing Director position will report to the CEO and be based in Chicago. The search is being led by Partner J. James O'Malley and Director Jennifer Chapman of TalentRISE’s Retained Search practice.

About AArete

Founded in 2008, AArete is an operations strategy consulting firm serving multiple industries with offices in Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. AArete’s foundation lies in superior client service, trust and results. AArete specializes in Non-Salary Cost Reduction and aids businesses in improving profits rapidly and efficiently via advanced data analytics, the firm’s Knowledge Management Center™, and proven methodologies. AArete also offers a variety of specialized services including cash acceleration, carbon measurement and management, and other industry-specific services. AArete is comprised of a team of highly credentialed management, finance, accounting, and supply chain professionals who bring over 20 years of Fortune 500 expertise to their clients.

About TalentRISE

TalentRISE provides tailored, high-touch consulting and recruitment solutions to meet an organization’s most pressing talent acquisition challenges. The firm’s core service offerings, delivered by a partner-led team of senior consultants and expert recruiters, include retained executive search to fill critical leadership roles; on-demand, project-based contract recruiting for scalable support of internal resources or longer-term recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) solutions; and talent acquisition consulting to help formulate a roadmap for sustained competitive advantage.

