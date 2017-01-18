Best Software for HR Teams | 2017, According to G2 Crowd User Reviews

G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Best Software for HR Teams | 2017 to help small businesses, mid-market companies and enterprises determine the best business technology in their market. The list showcases the software users have rated highly, based on customer satisfaction scores.

Payroll, Core HR, Applicant Tracking Systems and Workforce Management are the software categories that are most important for small HR teams. Performance Management, Corporate LMS, Payroll, Core HR, Applicant Tracking Systems are the software categories that are most important for mid-market and enterprise HR teams.

APS Payroll Solution, Zenefits and Breezy HR topped the list in the small business segment. WideAngle, CallidusCloud Litmos, APS Payroll Solution, APS Core HR Solution and BirdDogHR topped the list in the mid-market segment. UltiPro, CallidusCloud Litmos, ADP Workforce Now, Avature and Jobvite topped the list in the enterprise segment.

In situations where products received the same score, more than one product has been featured to reflect all products with the highest calculated score.

“From hiring to onboarding, training and retention, as an HR professional, you’re responsible for building the team that helps your business succeed and keeping them invested in your company,” says Michael Fauscette, chief research officer at G2 Crowd. “Organization and followups are an integral part of your job, as well as putting into place the training and feedback programs that will help employees thrive. Keeping track of job listings, applicant paperwork and employees’ professional progress are only some of the things that software for HR teams can help you accomplish.”

The list is based on reviews from Jan. 1, 2016, through December 31, 2016. The ranked products included in the ‘Best Software for HR Teams | 2017’ list received a minimum of 10 reviews and five responses for each of the three satisfaction-related questions (ease of use, quality of support and meets requirements). Only products in the Payroll, Core HR, Applicant Tracking Systems and Workforce Management categories were eligible for inclusion in the small-business segment of this list. Only products in the Performance Management, Corporate LMS, Payroll, Core HR and Applicant Tracking Systems categories were eligible for inclusion in the mid-market and enterprise segments of this list.

