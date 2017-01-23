This allows us to advance our scope of capabilities to keep pace with the modern advances in ecommerce, logictics and information management. We believe that our vertical specific apps will have the ability to assist millions of people across the world.

The acquisition is a compelling opportunity for shareholders of both Qode Media and Nerd Platoon to participate in the creation of a world-class integrated digital strategy consultancy. Both companies will benefit from the technological and talent synergies as it is anticipated that the combined organization will be a pre-eminent builder of next generation internet applications.

Nerd Platoon, originally formed as an internet professional services provider, has since evolved into a recognized leader of app development for mobile devices. The company's clientele includes major companies and start-up businesses that have recognized the need to put both feet forward in this technologically-mobile world.

The company builds mobile apps for devices using iOS, Android, and other platforms, and also specializes in cross platform web application development. These apps represent the most current mobile operating systems and are customized according to a company’s goals for automation of processes and machine learning. This devotion to innovation has been the foundation of the company’s reputation of offering quality apps that are scalable worldwide.

According to Avinash Kishundat, a Managing Director of Qode Media: "This acquisition allows us to widen our scope of services to keep pace with the modern advances in ecommerce, logistics and information management. We believe that all businesses can benefit from customized apps that have the ability to reach millions of people worldwide."

Mr. Kishundat goes on to add, "We will continue to provide the first-class mobile design and development services that Nerd Platoon has offered in the past while expanding its capabilities based on emerging trends. From idea to launch, the strategy, design, and development of our mobile apps will continue to focus on providing the ultimate digital experiences that resonate with the end-users.”

About Qode Media

Qode Media is an accredited Google Partner digital marketing agency based in Toronto and provides SEO, social media, and Adwords management across North America. The professional SEO team provides guaranteed visibility on search engines such as Google, Bing, and Yahoo. The company mission is to provide the highest return on investment possible for every dollar spent on digital marketing.

The Google Partner company prides itself on keeping up with the changing trends taking place on the Internet, and revamps its promotion and marketing strategies accordingly. Qode Media generates more business for its clients by dramatically increasing traffic arriving at their sites through SEO and social media optimization, and by then converting these visitors into paying customers.

For more information about innovative mobile app development services visit https://qodemedia.com/ and http://nerdplatoon.com/.