Hypertherm, a U.S. based manufacturer of plasma, laser, and waterjet cutting systems, today announced the release of FlushCut™ consumables for select Powermax® air plasma systems. The consumables available now for Powermax105 and Powermax125 systems provide users with the ability to cut closer to base materials than ever before.

FlushCut consumables feature an angled nozzle bore that delivers the plasma arc at a 45 degree angle ideal for challenging removal applications. Instead of locating the nozzle opening at the tip as is typically done, the FlushCut nozzle orifice is located on the side. This essentially bends the plasma arc, causing it to exit the torch at an angle nearly parallel to the workpiece. As a result, Powermax users can cut closer, or more flush, to the base metal than ever before, significantly reducing grinding work and increasing the opportunity to reuse lugs and attachments.

The new flush cutting process is helpful for a number of applications including jobs that require the separation of two metals. The consumables allow users to more easily remove lugs, temporary weld supports, and pad eyes without damaging the base material holding the piece in place. In addition, the flush cutting process simplifies the cutting of weld access holes in I-beams, and also makes it easier to remove bolts or other parts from metal plate. For more information please visit http://www.hypertherm.com/FlushCut.

“Strong investment in research and development along with a drive to continuously innovate has led our engineering team to develop a truly groundbreaking consumable design,” said Brenda Mahoney, a product manager for Hypertherm torch and consumable products. “This new process has the potential to save companies a substantial amount of time while reducing operator fatigue and increasing safety on the jobsite.”

The introduction of FlushCut consumables is just one more example of how Hypertherm is helping customers address challenging metal cutting and removal applications. The company’s engineers have developed numerous torch and specialty consumable options including consumables for gouging, extended reach cutting, marking, and fine feature cutting.

Hypertherm designs and manufactures advanced cutting products for use in a variety of industries such as shipbuilding, manufacturing, and automotive repair. Its product line includes plasma, laser and waterjet cutting systems, in addition to CNC motion and height controls, CAM nesting software, robotic software and consumables. Hypertherm systems are trusted for performance and reliability that result in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. The New Hampshire based company’s reputation for cutting innovation dates back nearly 50 years to 1968, with Hypertherm’s invention of water injection plasma cutting. The 100 percent associate owned company, consistently named a best place to work, has more than 1,400 associates along with operations and partner representation worldwide. Learn more at http://www.hypertherm.com.