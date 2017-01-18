Pearl Seas Cruises Arrives in Havana

The Pearl Mist sets sail on its inaugural Cuban voyage. Photo by Michel Verdure.

Pearl Seas arrived today in Havana on its inaugural Cuban Cultural Voyage, making the line one of the first to travel to Cuba in the New Year. Guests will travel to Havana, Trinidad, Santiago, and more on the 10-night people to people cultural exchange that circumnavigates the island.

“We are thrilled to offer guests a comprehensive Cuba itinerary and appreciate the support that we have received from the Cuban government in making such an extensive itinerary possible,” says Timothy Beebe, spokesperson for Pearl Seas Cruises.

During their first day in Havana, guests may tour the city in a classic American car or visit Ernest Hemingway’s home, Finca Vigia. In the evening guests have the option to visit The Tropicana Club, a world-renowned cabaret or The Buena Vista Social Club at the Havana Café, which will feature Cuban music of the 1950s.

“The entire itinerary focuses on the Cuban people” says Beebe. The people-to-people exchange mission guides each experience and allows guests the opportunity to learn about Cuban culture. With an 11 day cruise focused only on Cuba, Pearl Seas’ itinerary will visit more places than other cruise lines to provide a truly unique experience.

This visit is the first of many for the Pearl Mist, with 11 sailings scheduled this spring and even more planned for the fall. Pearl Seas Cruises has more Cuba trips planned for 2017 than any other cruise line.

About Pearl Seas Cruises:

