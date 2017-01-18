Back in print, THE COMPLETE POKÉMON POCKET GUIDE. Vol 1! Fans are going to love the comprehensive new editions that are jam-packed with critical information on hundreds of Pokémon

VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, kicks off 2017 with the release of The Complete Pokémon Pocket Guides.

Back in print and newly revised and updated, this two-volume collection will be available individually and also in a combined box set. The Pokémon Pocket Guides are informative guidebooks that feature full-color pictures, descriptions and stats for every single Pokémon up through the Diamond and Pearl generation as well as Abilities, moves and Evolutions.

The Complete Pokémon Pocket Guide, Vols. 1 & 2

Rated ‘A’ For All Ages MSRP: $10.99 U.S. / $14.99 CAN Each

Available Now!

The complete guide to all 491 Pokémon, up through the Diamond and Pearl generation, depicted with full-color pictures, descriptions and stats! From Abra to Zubat—they’re all here! Fully illustrated and comprehensive, this two-volume set features one Pokémon per page, providing full-color pictures, descriptions and stats, including Abilities, moves and Evolutions. Portable, practical and bursting with information!

The Complete Pokémon Pocket Guide Box Set

Rated ‘A’ For All Ages MSRP: $16.99 U.S. / $19.99 CAN

Available February 14th!

Includes Pokémon Pocket Guides Vols. 1 & 2. Over 500 pages of Pokémon fun and info! Each book in this two-volume set features one Pokémon per page with descriptions and stats, including Abilities, moves and Evolutions. Plus there's a bonus full-color poster featuring Shaymin on one side and Arceus on the other!

“These are the ultimate Pokémon guidebooks,” says Joel Enos, VIZ Media Editor. “Fans are going to love the comprehensive new editions that are jam-packed with critical information on hundreds of Pokémon. They are the perfect companions to the popular video game, anime and manga series.”

Pokémon is one of the most successful international entertainment franchises of all time. More than 279 million Pokémon video games and over 21.5 billion Pokémon Trading Cards have been sold in more than 74 countries in addition to substantial publishing and merchandise sales. VIZ Media is the official North American distributor for a wide variety of Pokémon home media releases including animated series and films and also publishes a variety of Pokémon manga graphic novel series including Pokémon Adventures, Pokémon Adventures: FireRed & LeafGreen, Pokémon Adventures: Emerald, Pokémon Adventures: Diamond & Pearl/Platinum, Pokémon Adventures: HeartGold & SoulSilver, Pokémon Adventures: Black & White, Pokémon X•Y, and Pokémon Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire.

