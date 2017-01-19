Ziggi's Coffee Expands Presence in Colorado with Second Franchise Deal

Mo (center) and Alisha (right) Charlo sign a Ziggi's Coffee franchise agreement with Brandon Knudsen (left), founder and president of the Colorado-based company. “When researching franchise opportunities, it was important for us to find one that would have a great track record of success, provide flexibility for our family and offer a strong support system and Ziggi’s fit all of those requirements.”

Ziggi’s Coffee, a quickly growing coffee shop and drive-thru franchise, announced today that it has signed another single-unit franchise agreement, which will continue to strengthen its presence in its home state of Colorado. This is the second signed agreement since the company announced it would start franchising for the first time in its 12-year history in July of last year.

Leading the company’s expansion are first-time franchisees, Mo and Alisha Charlo, of Longmont, Colorado. With the desire to follow in the footsteps of entrepreneurs in their family, this husband and wife duo knew Ziggi’s Coffee was the perfect opportunity for them to start their own business based on the experience they’ve had with the company for several years.

“We grew up with Ziggi’s Coffee in our community and have seen the tremendous growth and success the owners, Brandon and Camrin, have had with their business model over the years,” said Alisha Charlo. “When researching franchise opportunities, it was important for us to find one that would have a great track record of success, provide flexibility for our family and offer a strong support system and Ziggi’s fit all of those requirements.”

“Not to mention, they have incredible sustainably-sourced coffee and the fastest and friendliest service we’ve ever experienced at any coffee shop,” said Mo Charlo. “We want to bring that same level of quality and service we’ve experienced with the brand to the Northern Colorado community we will be a part of.”

Ziggi’s Coffee is currently on a fast track of growth with eight existing Colorado locations and an additional one to be built early this year. The company is excited to continue this momentum to expand the brand and add locations throughout the country both corporately-owned and franchised units in the coming months.

“The Ziggi’s Coffee family is so excited to welcome Mo and Alisha,” said Camrin Knudsen, vice president and co-founder of Ziggi’s Coffee. “It amazes us to see our brand continue to rapidly grow and we are proud to have the opportunity to serve different communities through our franchisees.”

Individuals who are interested in franchising with Ziggi’s Coffee can find more information at http://www.ziggiscoffee.com/franchise and are encouraged to get in touch with the Franchise Team by filling out an online inquiry form.

About Ziggi’s Coffee

Ziggi’s Coffee, the leading specialty coffee shop and drive-thru franchise, is dedicated to serving only the finest sustainably-sourced coffee, uniquely handcrafted drinks, and amazing, locally-made breakfast, lunch and snack options. Founded in 2004, the Colorado-based company is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting coffee and food items to providing fast and friendly service, the Ziggi’s Coffee brand is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on the the go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is also committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves. With eight existing Colorado locations, and additional units in development, Ziggi’s Coffee is positioned to quickly grow its presence in a variety of communities across the U.S. To learn more about Ziggi’s Coffee and its franchising opportunities, visit http://www.ziggiscoffee.com/franchise or follow Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.