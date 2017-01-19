Anuhea Signs Exclusive Label Partnership With The SoNo Recording Group

Besides being a talented musician and song writer, Anuhea is a fiercely independent music entrepreneur who has paved her own way.

The SoNo Recording Group (SRG), a leading full-service independent label dedicated to expanding the reach of artists and producers, today announced the signing of Pop/Reggae/R&B Singer Songwriter Anuhea. Anuhea’s upcoming release will be marketed and distributed globally by SRG through its partnerships with the ILS Group and Universal Music Group.

Hailing from Maui, Hawaii, Anuhea began creating Reggae and R&B infused Pop when she was still in high school. After attending college in Southern California, Anuhea realized music was her true calling. She returned to the islands and immediately started writing song and performing. Since then Anuhea has written and recorded dozens of songs including radio hits “Big Deal”, “Simple Love Song”, “Come Over Love”, and “ Higher Than The Clouds”. Anuhea has toured the world as a headliner and featured guest for artists such as Bruno Mars, Babyface, SOJA, Ziggy Marley, Jack Johnson, and many others.

Anuhea’s debut release for SRG will be her first full-length studio album since her highly acclaimed 2012 release For Love. For the release Anuhea will be collaborating with some of the most talented and acclaimed songwriters and producers on the scene today. A mid-summer release date is anticipated for the new album on CD, LP, and across all digital platforms.

In addition to recording and touring, Anuhea is the 2017 Brand Ambassador for Cargo Cosmetics. She will also be performing her hit, “Simple Love Song” on a special episode of the CBS series Hawaii Five-0 in a few weeks.

Michael Cusanelli Vice President of Sales And Marketing for SRG and the ILS Group states, “I am very excited to be working with Anuhea and her team again. Besides being a talented musician and song writer, Anuhea is a fiercely independent music entrepreneur who has paved her own way. Both SRG and ILS were founded upon similar principles, and we are stoked to be joining Anuhea on her journey.”

About The Sono Recording Group:

Founded by Claude Villani, The SoNo Recording Group (SRG) is a full service label dedicated to breaking new artists and expanding existing artists’ and producers’ reach beyond the traditional. SRG, with its distribution deal with ILS, provides worldwide distribution through Universal Music Group, EMI Music Europe & Caroline / EMI USA. Along with preferred placement on iTunes and other steaming and film services, SRG’s marketing approach is centered around social media, collaboration, and interactive services.

About the Independent Label Services Group:

ILS offers worldwide and specific territorial distribution via its sub distribution arrangements with Universal/Caroline. The role of ILS is to provide third party labels and significant self-represented artist a turnkey solution to the best possible distribution, marketing and promotion with optimum results. ILS is closely partnered with top independent radio, publicity, synchronization, and social media agencies worldwide which can be tailored to augment our in-house services on a project-by-project basis.

