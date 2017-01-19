Benefits Automation Drives Substantial Growth for EverythingBenefits

We experienced tremendous growth over the past year and are excited to continue product expansion efforts, partner and client growth, and building a talented team that helps to continue pushing the company forward.

EverythingBenefits, a provider of comprehensive, next-generation benefit technology solutions and services, announced significant growth in 2016 across multiple areas of its business including its product lines, reseller partnerships, client and user base, and workforce. The company attributes this growth to a significant need to automate manual benefits processes among small and medium-sized businesses.

EverythingBenefits started the year with its carrier connection flagship product, but has rapidly expanded its offering through its proprietary platform as a service (PaaS) technology to a benefits management platform that can be utilized modularly or as a complete suite of solutions. Additional products released throughout the year included:



Benefit Enrollment – With decision support, administrator, and broker tools, and the ability to connect directly to carriers, this solution helps businesses of any size efficiently manage benefit enrollment and administration

COBRA administration – Automating virtually all things COBRA from eligibility tracking to notices and payments to coverage timelines, this solution makes COBRA compliance easy

401(k) integrations – Limiting liability and risk of non-compliance, this solution establishes a direct connection to 401(k) providers and automatically sends payroll data such as deferrals/contributions and employee demographics in a provider’s required format.

The number of clients served by the company have increased by more than 600 percent and the employees representing clients grew by more than 500 percent. Much of this growth can be attributed to the partner reseller base, which itself has more than tripled in size and included key partnerships with several payroll platforms.

EverythingBenefits’ team has also more than doubled in size in the past year, adding employees across its functional areas including sales and marketing, implementation and support, and product development.

“We experienced tremendous growth over the past year and are excited to continue product expansion efforts, partner and client growth, and building a talented team that helps to continue pushing the company forward,” commented Rachel Lyubovitzky, Chief Executive Officer at EverythingBenefits. "As the market demand for automation and improving employee benefit processes rises, and healthcare legislation continually evolves, we will continue to anticipate these challenges with solutions that create a better experience for everyone involved.”

About EverythingBenefits

EverythingBenefits is a leading provider of next-generation, end-to-end benefit technology solutions and services that help businesses of all sizes and their employees experience benefits in more meaningful ways. By leveraging an open business model, EverythingBenefits partners with benefit brokers, independent agents, insurers, payroll or human capital management companies, and other providers. The company’s philosophy is that technology should make life simpler, more rewarding, and more enjoyable. For more information, please visit our web site at http://www.everythingbenefits.com or connect with us via LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.