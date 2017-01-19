We have every confidence that our clients will experience the same outstanding service and support doeLEGAL has become known for over these last 45 years

As more clients are conducting complex business within the EU using its ASCENT™ enterprise legal management system, doeLEGAL's new European Union-based host facility ensures their data transmissions made across the border are in full compliance with EU's privacy regulations.

doeLEGAL is an early-adopter and active participant in the EU-US Privacy Shield certification program. As such, it enables clients to fulfill their critical and complex obligations using the unlimited virtual server capacity of this expanded site. Using the new data center’s advanced infrastructure, doeLEGAL's system will remain vigilantly compliant with all EU privacy laws and regulations, providing clients with the utmost confidence they need to conduct critical and secure operations.

“We chose to make this proactive move to best serve our growing client base in the European Union. Providing the same dedicated service and support our clients receive from our U.S.-based facility was important to maintain," said Zac Schindler, director of IT services for doeLEGAL.

This site has all the requirements to facilitate the private installation of their clients’ systems, using secure networks that they can then access from any secure device. Schindler said this proactive expansion fits well with doeLEGAL's corporate mission to earn their clients’ business every day.

"We have every confidence that our clients will experience the same outstanding service and support doeLEGAL has become known for over these last 45 years,” he said.

