Firstsource Transaction Services, LLC, part of the Firstsource Solutions Limited Global customized Business Process Management (BPM) services family, and Dynamic Healthcare Systems, a leading provider of enterprise-wide solutions for health plans participating in Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and Marketplace programs, today announced they have entered into a partnership to strengthen health plans in handling their increasingly complex back office operations. Together with Dynamic Healthcare Systems, Firstsource is now offering end-to-end Administrative Services Only (ASO) support to health plans operating a Medicare Advantage line of business. The new service is the result of the integration of Dynamic’s comprehensive Medicare Advantage platform to Firstsource’s core workflow management system, which is configured to process any member enrollment submission exceptions. Dynamic’s comprehensive Medicare Advantage solutions assist health plans with meeting the complex compliance and data processing requirements that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) mandates, monitors, and enforces.

“Dynamic’s innovative technology supported by Firstsource’s deep domain expertise in the member enrollment processing will create a seamless and cost-effective ‘one stop shop’ for both Medicare Advantage and managed Medicaid payers,” said Tom McDonnell, Senior Vice President Sales & Client Development, Firstsource. “By leveraging our respective market presence, this integrated labor/software solution is now well positioned to support Medicaid expansion and membership growth for all government-sponsored programs,” Mr. McDonnell added.

Firstsource will be saving their clients time and money with the following value-added services such as:



Seamless Enrollment which includes the identification of Medicare Secondary Payers and Coordination of Benefits.

Premium Billing supporting multiple billing schedules, various payment methods and a delinquency process based on CMS guidance.

Thorough Revenue Reconciliation to help plans optimize revenue by highlighting, prioritizing and resolving discrepancies between plan data and CMS data.

Extensive Pharmacy Drug Event Audit and Management identifying and resolving CMS rejected PDEs, in addition to auditing of PDEs submitted by PBM on the behalf of the plans.

Comprehensive Risk Adjustment services including apre-submission validation and submission to CMS of RAPS and EDPS encounters, as well as, HCC Analytics services that help plans optimize revenue.

“We chose Firstsource as our BPM partner because like Dynamic, they partner closely with their clients for the long-term and are constantly striving to exceed their clients’ expectations,” said Brooks Corbin, Chief Executive Officer of Dynamic Healthcare Systems. “Our partnership with Firstsource brings a comprehensive end-to-end BPM offering to the market for health plans with a Medicare Advantage line of business. These plans now have the option to outsource some or all of their complex CMS-required processes for enrollment, premium billing, revenue reconciliation, Pharmacy Drug Event management, and their risk adjustment programs including RAPS, EDPS and HCC Analytics,” Mr. Corbin added.

Firstsource’s comprehensive Medicare Advantage BPM offering powered by Dynamic Healthcare Systems’ software platform, offers health plans the option to affordably optimize their revenue while maintaining compliance.

About Firstsource

Firstsource Solutions Ltd. employs over 23,000 employees worldwide across its centers in the U.S., the UK, India, the Philippines and Sri Lanka, serving more than 100 clients in the banking, insurance, health care, media and telecommunications industries, including 21 companies in the Fortune 500. For more information, visit http://www.firstsource.com or call 570-299-5112.

About Dynamic Healthcare Systems

Dynamic Healthcare Systems provides enterprise-wide solutions to health plans participating in Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, and Marketplace programs. Dynamic’s solutions help its clients optimize plan revenue and quality through the utilization of Dynamic’s rich analytics that identify areas for potential improvement, help maintain compliance through ongoing enhancements aligned with CMS regulations, and enhance operational efficiency through fully integrated solution utilizing a centralized database and integrated workflows. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company offers comprehensive software solutions, managed services, and professional services. For more information, visit http://www.dynamichealthsys.com or call 949.333.4565.