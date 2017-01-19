Cancún.- During 2017 Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences celebrates 25 years operating in Cancun and the Riviera Maya. For this reason the hotel chain is planning to perform many celebrations throughout this year.

At the same time, Sunset Royal resort, pat of Sunset World, will receive the prestigious Gold Crown Award that Resort Condominiums International (RCI) bestows on affiliated developments based on consistent positive reviews received from guests and members. In this way Sunset Royal becomes the only resort in these destinations to receive the Gold Crown award 25 years in a row since 1992.

Among other awards, Sunset World resorts has received the following ones: ARDY 2016 for the Best Sustainable Program Within a Resort for Hacienda Tres Ríos, Distintivo H for high hygiene standards in food handling from the Mexican Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Public Health for all its resorts and, as a group, the Perspective Magazine Award for the Best Strategic Partnership between Sunset World and Marketing 4 Sunset Group.

Throughout these years many international and Mexican organizations, such as the Ministry of Tourism and Green Globe, have praised Sunset World for its environmental care practices and energy efficiency program with worldwide acclaim.

For this year of celebration of the 25th anniversary, Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences has planned many surprises, for example, each on of its 6 hotels will have a monthly theme that will be noticeable in events, gastronomy and activities for guests and members of all ages, plus there will be renovations and enhancements in all its hotels.