The Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) has awarded Attentive Behavior Care with an Award of Distinction, recognizing the organization as a top behavioral service provider in the country. The award celebrates exceptional special needs providers that excel in the areas of clinical quality, staff satisfaction, and qualifications and consumer satisfaction. These areas are measured via a wide-ranging audit, including interviews with agency clinical leadership, a detailed staff qualification review, an anonymous staff satisfaction survey, and an anonymous consumer satisfaction survey.

“The commitment that Attentive Behavior Care makes to clinical excellence is apparent in their comprehensive treatment plans, inclusive caregiver collaboration strategies, and utilization of current best practices in the field of Applied Behavior Analysis. Additionally, their sustained effort ensuring the accessibility of high quality, evidence-based autism treatment for all individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorders in their service areas is commendable,” said Sara Gershfeld, Founder of BHCOE. “We are excited to celebrate the Clinical Director, Kaitlin Causin, and her organization on creating an ethical and effective program that is an invaluable resource for the autism community in New York, New Jersey, and Maryland.”

BHCOE is a trusted source for recognizing top-performing behavioral health providers. Acting as a third-party, the organization systematically measures and reports on existing quality criteria in the behavior analysis community using standardized methods and practices, and awards only those service agencies that meet elite standards.

“We take great pride and joy in the integrity of our organization and effectiveness of the services that we are able to provide. The best reflection of the dedication and caliber of team is our clients’ achievements across behavioral, social, emotional, and academic outcomes,” said Kaitlin Causin, M.A., BCBA, NYS LBA . “We are thrilled to receive this Award of Distinction and our organization looks forward to providing innovative and effective ABA services in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and beyond in the years to come.”

About Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE)

The Behavioral Health Center of Excellence is a trusted source that recognizes top-performing behavioral health providers. BHCOE offers a third-party measurement system that differentiates top services providers from exceptional services providers. The BHCOE criterion features standards that subject-matter experts developed to measure state-of-the-art behavioral health services. For more information, visit http://www.bhcoe.org/.

About Attentive Behavior Care

Attentive Behavior Care (ABC) is an agency comprised of behavior therapists, Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs), and a strong administrative team who work together to provide Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) throughout New York and New Jersey. We specialize in providing intensive, individualized, treatment rooted in the principles of ABA in order to meet our patients' needs. Our treatment plans focus on increasing skills that will lead to increased opportunities, involvement, and independence while simultaneously decreasing problem behavior and other barriers to learning. Our mission is to decrease the challenges faced and enhance the lives of individuals with ASD and their families by providing one-to-one instruction, education, training, guidance, and resources. For more information, visit http://www.attentivebehavior.com.