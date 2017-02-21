Imagine Earth Launches A Global Network of Alternative Study Centers

Imagine Earth Alternative Study & Retreat Centers “Lifestyle trends indicate people of all ages are seeking opportunities for alternative and preventative measures as healthcare costs continue to climb."

Imagine Earth LLC has broken ground on the island of Koh Samui Thailand with the first center, Imagine Thailand Alternative Studies & Retreat Center. Imagine Thailand is the evolution of Brown’s former retreat center Monte Vista which was located on Koh Phangan, Thailand.

During its 12 years in operation the Monte Vista retreat center served over 6,000 guests. Brown decided to broaden the impact of Monte Vista by expanding the retreat center to include an alternative studies center. The alternative studies center will enable people from all over the world to participate in classes, workshops and programs, teaching them how to create a positive impact on their society including but not limited to permaculture, growing neighborhood gardens, creating sustainable communities in addition to the more traditional and non-traditional healing modalities such as Chinese medicine, Ayurveda, yoga, massage therapy and much more.

Furthermore, Imagine Earth LLC is committed to providing for the local communities and countries where their centers will be located. The idea is to collaborate with local governments and businesses to create employment opportunities and offer services at no cost or low cost to locals. “We are fully committed to integrating within these countries and partnering with locals to help them build stronger communities in whatever form that may take based on their specific needs,” comments Brown. “We don’t want to be perceived as a big corporation coming into their ‘world’ but rather as a resource and partner to help them expand and grow.”

Imagine Earth LLC is actively seeking investors as a second location is already in the planning stages. “There is a lot of research validating the demand for Imagine Earth alternative study centers,” comments Donna Busse, Strategic Planner for Imagine Earth LLC. “Lifestyle trends indicate people of all ages are seeking opportunities for alternative and preventative measures as healthcare costs continue to climb. Imagine Earth is also capitalizing on the Wellness Travel trend where wellness is no longer defined as just exercise and nutrition but also as positivity, mindfulness, relaxation and self-care.”

For more information on Imagine Earth LLC and investment opportunities, email info(at)imagine-thailand(dot)com.