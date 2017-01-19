Axon Global Launches ProActive Defense®

We have mission-critical clients with a global footprint

Axon Global, a Cyber Strategy and Innovation company announced it is welcoming the Hon. René Peña, a twelve year veteran and elected prosecutor for the State of Texas District Attorney’s office. He has extensive experience mapping, tracking and attributing complex financial, human trafficking and other nefarious transactions concerning U.S. and international threat actors. Combined with his private sector business experience, Mr. Peña brings a powerful set of tools and approaches to the cyber enterprise risk management sector. Further, his South Texas border experience has already become invaluable to Axon, as it executes contracts concerning the country’s Strategic Border Initiative.

Axon Global provides cyber counter-intelligence, cyber enterprise risk management services, and is recognized as a leader in its field by the Department of Homeland Security, and by the U.S. Secret Service Office of Strategic Intelligence. President & CEO, Israel Martinez states, “We have mission critical clients with a global foot-print. René’s years of experience understanding complex organizations, interfacing with law enforcement, and the complexities in privacy vs. security within U.S. and internationally, will be instrumental to their success. This is not the first time we’ve asked him on-board over the years, it’s just the first time he’s said yes.”

Mr. Peña’s experience serving multiple crime-fighting committees for the State of Texas, under Governors Perry and Abott, will also be bring unique insight for Axon. Mr. Peña joins an experienced team of executives, including; a former CEO of an NYSE publicly traded company; a senior advisor to F500 directors and CEOs; A fifteen-year award winning veteran of the intelligence community; a former chief general counsel for the NSA; a cadre of experts in cybersecurity, project management, cyber-warfare specialists; and Israel Martinez, who serves as CEO. Martinez has also been supporting the President Elect Transition Team in Cyber since August.

René Peña further commented, “Cyber security is now recognized as one of the most significant risks to national security, and cyber innovation is one of the most significant ways to mitigate those risks. I’ve served the state of Texas for 12 years experiencing the front-line evolution of human trafficking and other crimes into cyber. I now look forward to serving my country at a national and international level, through the private sector – on a new front line, in cyber-crime and global cyber economic threats to our national security”.

Axon Global, with offices in Dallas, Washington, D.C. and NASA Kennedy Space Center, is also recognized by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), for Exemplary Board Leadership, where they advise F100 and Global 1000 board members in Cyber Enterprise Risk Management. Since 2003 Clients cross all major industries including F500 global companies, Mid-Market Companies, private equity, academia, U.S. government allies, the U.S. Department of Defense, Defense Information Systems Agency, and currently with the Department of Homeland Security Office of Cybersecurity and Communications, where they are contracted in "cybersecurity, …. Control systems security, supply chain risk management...across the spectrum of security coordination... enhancing the protection of critical infrastructure and government networks and systems that are vital to National Security and the Nation's economy.” Axon also serves as a sr. advisor to the American University Kogod Cyber Governance Center and the Global Institute of Cyber Security Research partnered with NASA and NATO, and the HMG Strategy Group.