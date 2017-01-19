The Spin Ferno slot tournament system is a fun and interactive experience, that our guests are sure to love.

Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel is the first casino in Louisiana to launch IGT's Spin Ferno® spinning reel tournament system solution. Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel guests can be the first in Louisiana to enjoy high-energy, automated slot tournaments on IGT's, award-winning S3000® spinning reel cabinet.

The Spin Ferno tournament solution is fueled by IGT's system solution, Tournament Manager 5.0. Spin Ferno is the gaming industry's first automated tournament product for a mechanical reel cabinet.

“We are always looking for ways to improve and enhance our guest experience,” said Russell Christianson, Executive Director of Operations at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel. “The Spin Ferno slot tournament system is a fun and interactive experience, that our guests are sure to love.”

“By offering IGT’s Spin Ferno tournament solution to its casino patrons, Cypress Bayou Casino can quickly and seamlessly inject a burst of excitement and spirited mechanical reel slot competition on its casino floor in minutes,” said Tim Shortall, IGT Vice President of Sales, Eastern Region. “IGT’s Spin Ferno builds upon the international success of the S3000 cabinet and is an ideal tournament solution for engaging both spinning reel genre purist and video slot loyalists.”

Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel has installed the Spin Ferno tournament solution on 16 S3000 cabinets. When these slot machines are not utilized for slot tournament play, patrons can enjoy S3000 titles Hotsy Totsy® and Red Hot Lil' Devil™ games in coin-in, one-cent denomination mode.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE: IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Interactive and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has over 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit http://www.igt.com.

About Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel

Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel is located in Charenton, Louisiana off of US Highway 90 and features over 900 of the newest, most in-demand slots and more than 30 tables including Blackjack, Mini-Baccarat, Mississippi Stud, and 3-Card Poker just to name a few. You can also enjoy dining in one of the five unique venues or stay the night in the new state-of-the-art 102-room hotel.

Phone 1-800-234-4386 for more information, or visit the website at http://www.cypressbayou.com