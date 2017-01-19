The Second Official StanLeeBox.Com “Putting together the second Stan Lee Box was very nostalgic for me, all the incredible memorabilia really brought me back to my favorite era of comics,” says Stan Lee. “I can’t wait to see the marvelous reactions of all my true believers. Excelsior!”

The second box offering contains exclusive color and sketch variant covers from Marvel Comics of the highly anticipated “Monsters Unleashed” No. 1, delivered with limited edition, one-of-a-kind covers drawn by Mike Mayhew. The exclusive comic variants feature an homage to the 1963 “The Avengers” No. 1 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

“When I was asked to draw Stan Lee making one of his famous cameos, this time on the cover of the original ‘The Avengers’ No. 1, I jumped at the chance,” says Mike Mayhew. “The cover is one of the most recognizable in the history of comics. The goal was to feel like you were really looking at that an old copy of ‘The Avengers’ No. 1, but Stan had magically found a way to put himself in the action!”

The second Stan Lee Box experience pays tribute to the Silver Age of comics. Each box will feature an exclusive Stan Lee T-Shirt, and a pre-released Spider-Man Q-Fig collectible figure, which is first available only through this Stan Lee Box.

The Stan Lee Box is priced at $49.99, and contains over $100 of retail value inside every box. All subscribers signing up for a 1-year subscription in advance will receive collectible gifts, and save an automatic 10% off their subscription. The second Stan Lee Box will begin shipping February 22, 2017.

For more information, please head over to StanLeeBox.com. Excelsior!

About POW! Entertainment:

POW! Entertainment Inc. is a multi-media entertainment company founded by noted comic book writer Stan Lee together with award-winning producer Gill Champion and the late intellectual property specialist Arthur Lieberman. POW!’s principals have extensive backgrounds in the creation and production of original intellectual properties, including some of the most successful entertainment franchises of all time. POW! Is utilizing Stan Lee’s historical background by perpetuating his legacy while creating and developing all new live-action films, television, digital games, merchandising, licensing and related ancillary markets, all of which contribute to global expansion. POW! Partners with third parties and strategic alliances, including studios and networks, in the production and distribution of new POW! Character franchises. For more information, visit http://www.powentertainment.com.

About Box Blvd, Inc.

Box Blvd, Inc. was founded in 2015 by Jeff Cherkassky to provide a white-labeled solution for major corporations, brands, and celebrities to create premium subscription box experiences for their super fans. Box Blvd handles all aspects of design, development, marketing, product development, acquisition, and delivery – as well as providing brands with an entirely new marketing channel to identify and connect with their super fans / brand ambassadors. For more information, visit http://www.boxblvd.com.

