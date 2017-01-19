CiderCon Logo CiderCon is designed to allow cider producers to meet their industry colleagues to exchange ideas on best practices, innovations and trends.

Members of the cider community from across the United States are planning to attend CiderCon 2017, February 7 – 10 at the Hilton Chicago Hotel in downtown Chicago, Illinois.

Presented by The United States Association of Cider Makers (USACM), CiderCon is the premier annual opportunity for the cider community to gather, share ideas, collaborate and learn. Discounted registration pricing ends January 31 for the three-day event, which is open only to current USACM members.

“Members of the cider community from across the country want to advance positive changes in cidermaking, cider fruit production, the cider market and cider regulations,” says Michelle McGrath, the executive director of USACM. “CiderCon is designed to allow cider producers to meet their industry colleagues to exchange ideas on best practices, innovations and trends. The discussions that take place at CiderCon provide a foundation of strength and diversity for the industry.”

Key benefits for attendees of CiderCon include:



Opportunities to learn about key topics such as:

Blending craft ciders

Cider lab analysis

Cidery expansion planning

Cider sensory analysis

Cider trends in the US and abroad

The ability to meet with more than 80 vendors who will be part of the CiderCon trade show.

Optional participation in an Advanced Cider Orchard Production Workshop.

Choice of 5 focus tracks: production, business, sales, marketing, cider orchard or cidermaking.

Opportunity to take advanced tasting courses from cider experts.

USACM’s CiderCon conference is also a great venue for sponsors and vendors to interact with leading cider makers and members of the cider industry from across the United States.

Chicago Cider Week, a series of cider-based entertainment and education events, and Cider Summit Chicago are happening the same week as CiderCon.

About USACM

The United States Association of Cider Makers (USACM) is an organization of cider and perry producers in the United States. It gathers and shares information about cider production, regulations and cider apple growing to help members improve their operations, raise awareness and advance cider in the market. The organization was founded in February, 2013 at “CiderCon,” the third annual gathering of Cider Makers from across the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.ciderassociation.org/.