Balluff, Inc. Marketing Managers with the 2016 Automation World Leadership Award Our First Team Honorees represent not only best-in-class product innovation but also superior customer service.

Balluff is pleased to announce that for the fifth year in a row, they are among one of the First Team category leaders in the 2016 Leadership in Automation Program from PMMI Media Group’s Automation World magazine.

Automation World, the leading business magazine serving automation professionals, launched this community-based program in January 2016. Automation professionals were invited to vote for their favorite automation vendors in unaided-recall surveys.

Over two dozen categories are featured, representing the wide variety of automation technologies, software and products in use by today’s manufacturing professionals across the discrete, batch and continuous process manufacturing industries.

Balluff was awarded a place on the 2016 First Team in the Discrete Sensing category.

Jim Chrzan, Publisher of Automation World, shares his enthusiasm. “Our First Team Honorees represent not only best-in-class product innovation but also superior customer service. Congratulations to the honorees! And thank you to the end-users who took the time to vote for their favorite solution providers.”

Leadership in Automation First Team Honorees will be recognized in Automation World’s January 2017 issue, available here: http://www.automationworld.com

For more information on Balluff products, visit: http://www.balluff.us

About Balluff

Balluff Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, Neuhausen, Germany, is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of inductive, photoelectric, vision, capacitive and magnetic sensors as well as linear position transducers, RFID systems, and networking products. Balluff products for OEM and factory floor solutions are used to control, regulate, automate, assemble, position, and monitor manufacturing, assembly, and packaging sequences for industries including: metalworking, automotive, plastics, material handling, wood processing, aerospace, alternative energy, medical, electrical, and electronics. For more information, visit http://www.balluff.us