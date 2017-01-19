Doodle Bugs Children's Learning Academy Ranks 30th in National List

We believe that excellence is in the details, and we work hard to provide evidence of that in every aspect of our program.

Doodle Bugs! Children’s Learning Academy has earned the 30th spot on Exchange Magazine’s Top 50 List, an annual ranking of North America’s largest for-profit child care organizations.

“I attribute our continued growth and success to our team’s strong commitment to providing the absolute best in child care services,” said Anthony Insinna, company President and CEO. “We believe that excellence is in the details, and we work hard to provide evidence of that in every aspect of our program. From our innovative Bravo! curriculum and enrichment programs to our state-of-the-art facilities and highly qualified faculty, we aim to exceed families’ expectations.”

Doodle Bugs! Children’s Learning Academy has grown to 14 centers with two more on the way. Currently, Doodle Bugs! operates centers in New York, Pennsylvania and Florida. Insinna and his sisters, Clarine Insinna and Anna Insinna Zavatti, established the company in 1992 in East Amherst, NY—this month the company celebrates their 25th Anniversary.

“When we opened our first center – with one student! – our goal was to reinvent child care in Western New York. Now, we serve more than 3,300 happy families along the east coast and remain extremely proud of the work that we do,” remarked Insinna. “As we continue to grow, we keep our sights set on continuously building a community of happy children, happy parents and happy teachers”.

About Doodle Bugs! Children’s Centers

Since 1992, Doodle Bugs! has been building a community of happy children, happy parents, and happy teachers and is recognized as the leading child care and early education program in Western New York. In recent years, the local company has expanded into Pennsylvania and Florida. Doodle Bugs! provides high quality child care and preschool programs that are second to none and exceed families’ expectations for nurturing child care, early learning, safety, and convenience. For more information, visit http://www.doodlebugs.com.