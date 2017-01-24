Timothy Clairmont and Clear Financial Partners Join Lion Street

Lion Street Financial At the midpoint in my career in financial services, I was looking for a like-minded national network of professionals to help me better serve my own clients. Lion Street’s mission and values resonated with me and what I want for my clients." Tim Clairmont

Lion Street is proud to announce that Timothy Clairmont and Portland, Oregon based Clear Financial Partners have become an Owner-Firm in Lion Street and have joined its independent broker dealer, Lion Street Financial. Lion Street is comprised of over 140 Owner-Firms in 40 states who encompass a national network of financial advisors fiercely valuing independence, ownership, and influence.

Lion Street Executive Director and Board Member, Brian Murphy, stated, “We are honored to have Tim and his colleagues join Lion Street. Over the past 20 years, Tim has built a large organization in several states, offering his firm's 3,000 clients insurance, investment, and retirement solutions.”

Tim Clairmont is the Founder and CEO of Clear Financial Partners. While he primarily works with pre-retirees and retirees on planning, protection and income management, he has also established a coaching and development program for other wealth advisors to help them better serve their clients and better flourish as business owners. He has earned a Master’s degree in Financial Services (MSFS), he is a published author, and he holds the designations of Certified Financial Planner (CFP), Certified Fund Specialist (CFS) and several others.

“At the midpoint in my career in financial services, I was looking for a like-minded national network of professionals to help me better serve my own clients and expand my franchise model. Lion Street’s mission and values resonated with me and what I want for my clients now and in the future,” stated Tim Clairmont.

In addition to his sizable retail practice, Tim is also the founder of ClearFP Franchising, LLC - a franchise model for affiliated wealth advisors helping them optimize their own practices through proprietary marketing, client events, portfolio management, and coaching. Access to the ClearFP Franchise will be an important addition to Lion Street’s broker dealer offering.



About Lion Street

Lion Street is a leading national financial services company based in Austin, Texas. Lion Street provides elite independent life insurance producers and financial advisors access to the financial products, intellectual capital, and specialized resources they need to meet the sophisticated needs of their high-net-worth and corporate clients. Lion Street Financial, was named the 2016 “Division One Broker-Dealer of the Year” by Investment Advisor. To learn more about Lion Street, please visit http://www.lionstreet.com.



About Clear Financial Partners

Clear Financial Partners is a premiere independent financial advisory practice based in Portland, Oregon. Founded in 1997 by Tim Clairmont, Clear Financial Partners provides empathetic, personalized financial advice with a focus on transparency, education and follow through. ClearFP Franchising, LLC was created to share the culture, systems, and proprietary processes of Clear Financial Partners with other qualifying financial advisors across the country. Together, these companies strive daily in their mission: “To empower their clients and associates in their journey to achieve their unique vision of Happiness.” For more information please visit: http://www.clearfp.com.

