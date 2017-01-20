Steinberg Unveils Latest Line-up of Cubase Music Production Software

Cubase Pro, Cubase Artist, Cubase Elements "Put this on the roster of latest additions alongside its host of proven features and, I believe, Cubase Pro 9 can claim itself the only DAW in the market that covers every aspect of music production," said Director of Marketing Frank Simmerlein.

Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH today showcased its flagship DAW, Cubase Pro 9, alongside the smaller siblings, Cubase Artist 9 and Cubase Elements 9.

Building on the heritage that has made Steinberg one of the world’s leading companies in audio and music software, Cubase has constantly evolved and redefined digital music production, providing access to all the tools of the trade, yet also finding new ways to deliver efficient approaches to composing, recording, editing and mixing music.

For the first time in the long history of Cubase, the entire range is being made available at the same time, allowing customers to select from Pro, Artist and Elements editions that are each crafted to suit the very different needs and levels of expertise in music recording and production. While Cubase Pro 9 has clearly been engineered to meet the exacting standards of professional producers, composers and mixing engineers, Cubase Artist 9 steps down a gear yet provides a comprehensive set of tools tailored to instrumentalists and songwriters. Cubase Elements 9 is the gateway to the world of Cubase, providing a straightforward way for recording high-quality audio.

All three versions introduce the new Lower Zone, allowing for a dedicated area in the Project window to be used for the mixer and other tool panels. The second highlight of this iteration is the Sampler Track, a feature requested by many customers that provides an easy way to play samples chromatically and manipulate these with included filters and controls accessed through the Lower Zone; also on board, the Sampler Track’s very own Caleidoscope library with hundreds of samples.

Third up is a Cubase Pro-only feature: Frequency is the new EQ processor with eight bands, each with the new Linear Phase mode to preserve the band’s signal phase. There is also M/S support, Auto Listen to monitor adjustments, Spectrum Display and reference keyboard. Cubase Pro 9 also comes with up to ten marker tracks, providing users with even more freedom to specify ranges within music projects and to use these to export individual stems and group mixes.

Cubase Pro and Cubase Artist versions now offer MixConsole History that tracks all changes made in the MixConsole, allowing users to undo/redo mixing actions in a very flexible way. With the newly introduced Audio-Ins capability, users can send audio to VST 3 instrument plug-ins supporting side-chaining. Speaking of capabilities: version 9 also includes cloud collaboration, with VST Transit featured in both Pro and Artist while the next incarnation of Steinberg’s remote recording software, VST Connect SE, is exclusively available to Cubase Pro users.

Included in all three versions of Cubase 9, the overhauled Maximizer plug-in magically enhances audio, lending it more volume while remaining clear and brilliant. AutoPan is the eminently exciting panning tool newly designed from the ground up, while other graphically redesigned audio processors include Brickwall Limiter, Compressor, Expander, Gate and Envelope Shaper.

The new Plug-in Sentinel scans plug-ins on startup so that stability is ensured at all times. The 64-bit environment of Cubase and plug and play support for USB devices under Windows only adds to the software’s consistency. To round it out, the Production Grooves library has extended Groove Agent SE 4, offering a wide scope of loops and samples for many music styles.

Director of Marketing Frank Simmerlein commented: “We always have an open ear to our customers’ concerns and wishes, and yet, version 9 stands out in this regard.

“Due to extensive surveys throughout development and leading up to this release, we were able to prioritize and fulfill several requests originating from our customers. Not only did we realize requested features, but rather took these a step further. Take the significant customer wish to introduce a redo/undo option to our mixer for example. We did not simply want to implement this functionality limited to recent commands. Instead, we worked extremely hard to realize a complete history so that users are free to move forward and backward through the list of actions.

“Put this on the roster of latest additions alongside its host of proven features and, I believe, Cubase Pro 9 can claim itself the only DAW in the market that covers every aspect of music production.”

Visit http://www.steinberg.net/cubase for details on Cubase.

Availability and pricing

The Cubase Pro 9, Cubase Artist 9 and Cubase Elements 9 full retail versions are currently available from resellers and through the Steinberg Online Shop. Product availability may vary depending on reseller. The suggested retail price for Cubase Pro 9 is $739.99. The suggested retail price for Cubase Artist 9 is $419.99. The suggested retail price for Cubase Elements 9 is $130.99.

Various downloadable updates and upgrades are also available through the Steinberg Online Shop.

Customers who have activated Cubase Pro 8.5 and Cubase Artist 8.5 since October 26, 2016, are eligible for a free, downloadable Grace Period update to the latest versions, respectively.

Key features of Cubase Pro 9



Award-winning 32-bit floating-point Steinberg audio engine with up to 192 kHz, 5.1 surround, flexible routing and full automatic delay compensation

Unlimited audio, instrument and MIDI tracks and up to 256 physical inputs and outputs

MixConsole for pro mixing desk experience and integrated high-end channel strip, VCA faders, Loudness Meter, Wave Meters

Complete suite of over 90 high-end audio and MIDI VST effect processors, including Quadrafuzz v2, VST Amp Rack and VST Bass Amp guitar and bass tone suites, REVerence convolution reverb, Frequency 8-band EQ and many more

Comprehensive set of 8 outstanding instruments with over 3,000 sounds, including HALion Sonic SE 2, Groove Agent SE 4, Padshop, Retrologue 2 and LoopMash 2

Intelligent compositional tools like Chord Track, Chord Pads and advanced Chord Assistant for creative and playful composing of harmonic progressions and advanced voicings

VariAudio for MIDI-style note editing of monophonic audio tracks, automatic voicing harmonization and auto-tuning effects

Full VST Expression 2 with Note Expression, VST Dynamics and Expression Maps for fully integrated workflows with musical articulations, dynamics and controller values

Perfect integration of external hardware effect devices and instruments, such as synthesizers or signal processors, into the sequencer signal flow

VST Connect SE and VST Transit cloud collaboration services

Key features of Cubase Artist 9



Award-winning 32-bit floating-point Steinberg audio engine with up to 192 kHz, flexible routing and full automatic delay compensation

Simultaneous playback of 64 audio tracks, 128 MIDI tracks and up to 32 physical inputs and outputs

MixConsole for pro mixing desk experience and integrated high-end channel strip with dynamics and EQ

Comprehensive set of 8 outstanding instruments with over 2,600 sounds, including HALion Sonic SE 2, Groove Agent SE 4, Padshop, Retrologue 2 and LoopMash 2

Suite of over 70 high-end audio and MIDI VST effect processors, including Pitch Correct for vocal editing, VST Amp Rack and VST Bass Amp guitar and bass tone suites, Quadrafuzz v2 and many more!

Intelligent compositional tools like Chord Track and Chord Pads for creative and playful composing of harmonic progressions and advanced voicings

Thousands of MIDI construction kits, audio loops and samples as building blocks to create sketches, play-alongs or even full songs with just a few clicks

Lightning-fast multi-take comping with the dedicated lane tracks and the click-and-drag comp tool for conjuring the perfect recording TrackVersions for playlists-like editing and render-in-place for easily bouncing MIDI and audio parts

Streamlined music notation and score editing feature set

Key features of Cubase Elements 9



Award-winning 32-bit floating-point Steinberg audio engine, flexible routing and full automatic delay compensation

Simultaneous playback of 48 audio tracks, 64 MIDI tracks and up to 24 physical inputs and outputs

MixConsole for pro mixing desk experience and integrated high-end channel strip with dynamics and EQ

Three outstanding virtual instruments comprising the HALion Sonic SE 2 workstation, Groove Agent SE 4 drum machine and Prologue synthesizer

Over 40 audio effect processors, including high-end VST Dynamics, Pitch Correct for vocal intonation correction and the VST Amp Rack guitar tone suite

Powerful sample editor covering all common editing tasks and providing creative freedom while editing audio

Chord Track and Chord Pads for playfully and creatively composing with chords

Comprehensive content library with thousands of instrument sounds, MIDI construction loops and audio samples

Basic score editing features for music notation and composition

Full upward compatibility with Cubase Pro and Cubase Artist for seamless upgrading to the next level

Press contact

Stefan Trowbridge

Public Relations Manager

Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH

E-mail: press(at)steinberg(dot)net

Phone: +49 40 210 35 0

About Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH

Steinberg is known the world over for its music and audio software and hardware solutions. The company has been developing, manufacturing and selling innovative products for musicians and producers in the music, film, post production and multimedia industries since 1984. Steinberg products are used by Grammy and Oscar award-winning composers, engineers and producers. The company also offers business customers license-management and copy-protection systems.

Visit http://www.steinberg.net for further details.