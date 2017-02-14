The Hignell Companies Expands into Redding with Experts In Your Home

The Hignell Companies announces its expansion into the Redding market to serve commercial and residential customers in need of construction and remodel services. The expansion includes the acquisition of Woodstone Construction, a leader in the Redding market with over 18 years of construction management experience and a solid reputation for delivering excellence. The decision to formalize the relationship between Woodstone and Hignell was born out of the recognition of their shared values of quality, service and attention to detail.

The company will operate in Redding as Experts In Your Home. Experts In Your Home is a division of The Hignell Companies offering construction and remodel services to both residential and commercial customers. Josh LaFrance, owner of Woodstone Construction, is excited to join Experts In Your Home and will be running the Redding operations.

The Hignell Companies has significant connections in Redding and has had a desire to serve the Redding market for a number of years. They see the work that the Redding community has done to build a unique home town feel, and it is their desire to continue to build on that and contribute to the success of the community. The Redding area is a great fit for them in size and market.

When asked about the decision to expand into Redding Phil Larios, President and CEO of The Hignell Companies, said “Josh and his team at Woodstone Construction are a perfect fit for the Experts personality of customer care and quality work. The most important factor, however, is our shared love for the communities that we all live and work in. We desire to do more for a community than make a profit. We want to make a difference. Josh and his team share that value, and that made this decision easy for both companies.”

With this expansion, the streets of Redding will begin seeing a number of the Experts In Your Home signature Orange and Black trucks.

About Experts In Your Home, a division of The Hignell Companies

For over sixty years and with the highest standards of excellence and integrity, The Hignell Companies have served Northern California in the areas of residential and commercial property management; homeowners association management; brokerage; and professional home construction and maintenance services. Experts In Your Home was launched as a unique division under The Hignell Companies umbrella in March of 2015 to further expand the services offered. Experts holds a general building contractor license (#143778) with nine (9) supplemental classifications. They are committed to serving the people and businesses of Northern California with excellence. Experts In Your Home provides services to Chico, Redding, Paradise, Oroville, Durham, Red Bluff, Corning and Orland.