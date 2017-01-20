Yamaha YCL-SEVRA Clarinet "The Custom SEVR clarinets offer the level of quality that consumers are seeking with the consistency to assure them that they are making a reliable purchase," said Brian Petterson, wind instruments marketing manager, Yamaha Corporation of America.

Yamaha today introduced the new Custom SEVR Bb and A clarinets, which join the recently introduced Custom CSVR Bb and A clarinets in meeting, and exceeding, professional clarinetists’ expectations for tone, response and intonation.

Combined with the company’s high standards of quality and consistency, these new clarinets are an exceptional product for the progressing clarinetist, providing the player with more expressive freedom.

The keys have been redesigned with thicker silver-plating, allowing for more comfortable and ergonomic hand placement and a warm, dark sound. A new barrel design provides the player with more expressive freedom and durable leather pads provide a rich tone quality and an improved seal for easier response. These new instruments replace YCL-SEV and YCL-SEVA.

“The Custom SEVR clarinets offer the level of quality that consumers are seeking with the consistency to assure them that they are making a reliable purchase,” said Brian Petterson, wind instruments marketing manager, Yamaha Corporation of America. “The larger bore of the Custom SEVR clarinets provides excellent flexibility while still maintaining accurate intonation and a level of consistency in production currently unavailable in this market. With the Custom SEVR instruments, clarinetists no longer have to deal with the frustration of testing out several of the same, inconsistent clarinets just to find ‘a good one.’”

Pricing and Availability

Yamaha YCL-SEVR and YCL-SEVRA (MSRP: Bb $4,326; A $5,356) will ship in January 2017.

For more information, visit the Yamaha Booth at the 2017 NAMM Show in the Anaheim Marriott Hotel, Marquis Ballroom, January 19-22, 2017, or http://4wrd.it/YAMAHACLARINETS

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA) is one of the largest subsidiaries of Yamaha Corporation, Japan and offers a full line of award-winning musical instruments, sound reinforcement, commercial installation and home entertainment products to the U.S. market. Products include: Yamaha acoustic, digital and hybrid pianos, portable keyboards, guitars, acoustic and electronic drums, band and orchestral instruments, marching percussion products, synthesizers, professional digital and analog audio equipment, Steinberg recording products and NEXO commercial audio products, as well as AV receivers, amplifiers, MusicCast wireless multiroom audio systems, Blu-ray/CD players, earphones, headphones, home-theater-in-a-box systems, sound bars and its exclusive line of Digital Sound Projectors. YCA markets innovative, finely crafted technology and entertainment products and musical instruments targeted to the hobbyist, education, worship, music, professional audio installation and consumer markets.