Early Growth Financial Services (EGFS) has hired Duncan Seay as a member of its Bay Area CFO Team. An accomplished entrepreneur and finance executive with successful stints starting and growing businesses across a variety of industries, Seay will be leveraging his extensive experience in helping investment fund managers with their unique finance and accounting needs.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to have Duncan as part of our team,” said David Ehrenberg, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “He’s a very well-rounded addition to the EGFS team, and brings years of expertise to our investment fund accounting team.”

Seay’s impressive background includes time at Ernst & Young in their auditing and M&A groups, including time working on IPO’s for multiple software companies. He has also co-founded a number of early-stage companies in the consumer sector, serving in a number of executive operational and finance roles. Seay is also a Venture Partner at SC Ventures in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“I am thrilled to become part of EGFS,” said Seay. “The entire team is dedicated to bringing top-shelf accounting and finance support to investment funds and early-stage companies across the country. I’m looking forward to working within these core parts of the startup ecosystem.”

Seay will be based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

For more information on Early Growth Financial Services, visit http://www.earlygrowthfinancialservices.com.